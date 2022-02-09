Another shoplifter targets NYC Trader Joe’s in East Village

A day after a brazen shoplifter was seen walking out with a buffet-ful of stolen meat from a Manhattan Trader Joe’s, another thief has been recorded striking the location.

The unnamed man can be seen on video, exclusively taken by The Post, in an aisle at the grocery store’s East 14th Street location shoving two cans of soda into his pants and casually strolling out of the store.

“I don’t have to,” Wednesday’s alleged thief told a Post photographer outside the store.

“I used to have a job working all the time, ya know, not stealing, not having to really,” he continued. “No one knows with going on. This ridiculous nonsense, my family killed for nothing.”

The man told The Post he is unemployed and uses EBT to buy food.

On Tuesday, a so-called “Hamburglar” walked out the doors of the same store with 10 packages of meat in his arms. Frustrated workers said they were barred by their employer from stopping the man, who is being sought by cops.

Manhattan’s DA Alvin Bragg said Wednesday his office trying to figure out how to stop people ” who are really going store to store and just taking.”

“How we can kind of aggregate that conduct and so charge it at a higher level when appropriate,” Bragg said during an event for the Association for a Better New York.