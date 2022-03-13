Another homeless man shot dead, NYPD eye possible serial shooter

Another homeless man was found gunned down in Lower Manhattan on Sunday – and police are investigating whether he is the latest victim of an apparent serial shooter targeting vagrants in the area, sources said.

The latest fatal victim, 43, was found inside of a sleeping bag outside of a Chipotle restaurant at the corner of Greenwich and Murray streets in Tribeca at about 6:30 p.m., police sources said.

Investigators are scouring the neighborhood for surveillance video to help determine when the man was shot dead. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his left pelvis area, sources said.

NYPD at the scene of where the man was found on the corner of Greenwich and Murray streets in Tribeca. William Miller

According to sources, police are investigating if the man is a victim of the same suspect in the other homeless shootings. William Miller

Sources said Sunday’s scene is not covered by the NYPD’s ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

The slaying follows two similar shootings of homeless people, one of them fatal, in nearby Soho early Saturday morning by a deranged masked gunman dressed in all black.

In the first of those two, the suspect shot and wounded a 38-year-old vagrant as he slept on King Street in Soho. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the Saturday shooting. William Miller

About an hour later, the sicko was caught on camera fatally shooting a homeless man wrapped in a sleeping bag about 15 blocks away outside of 148 Lafayette St.

The suspect kicked the sleeping man, looked around to see if anyone was watching, then pulled out a gun and shot him at point-blank range in the head, the disturbing footage showed.

City leaders have urged the community to come together and help find the crazed killer.

“Homelessness turning into a homicide. We need to find this person and we need New Yorkers to help us,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a Saturday night press conference.

Surveillance footage of the suspect who shot three homeless people in Soho on March 12, 2022. NYPD

The disturbing weekend violence in New York City is eerily similar to three separate attacks against homeless men in Washington, DC. this month. NYPD investigators are looking into any possible connection between the two.

A lone suspect is also being sought in all three shootings in the nation’s capital, the Washington Post reported.

The first two victims in Washington, DC were shot on March 3 and March 8 and suffered non-life threatening injuries. In the latest attack there, an apparent homeless man was found dead from stab and gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.