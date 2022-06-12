Andrew Giuliani says he’ll debate GOP gov rivals regardless of vax ban

New York gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani plans to debate his GOP primary opponents “whether or not” CBS New York allows him into the room, he said Sunday.

Giuliani, 36, previously revealed that the network planned to bar him from in-person participation in Monday night’s debate because he’s refused to provide proof he’s vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters outside WCBS-NY’s offices on West 57th Street, the son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he made an “informed decision” to refuse the shot because he has “natural immunity.”

“I will make sure I debate, whether or not CBS will let me in the studios, or whether it will have to be virtual, because I believe that every single New Yorker should have the right to choose,” Giuliani said.

He said CBS only informed him of the vaccination requirement “about 72 hours before the debate.”

“I was told that the only thing I would need to do on the day of the debate was to take a test. I agreed to that. I thought that was fair,” he said.

The candidate’s comments came after top rival US Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) posted on Twitter that Giuliani’s virtual participation “is a nonstarter.”

“I just learned that one of my 3 opponents will be participating virtually. All 4 of us must be on stage attending in person. The remote option is a nonstarter” Zeldin wrote.

“Also, the reason to have him virtual is ridiculous,” added Zeldin, who like Giuliani is an opponent of COVID vaccination requirements.

An amalgamation of recent polls showed Giuliani, a former White House aide, was neck and neck with Zeldin in his bid for the Republican nod.

The other two candidates at the debate will be former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson.

Early voting begins on June 18 ahead of a June 28 primary.

A rep for CBS New York could not be reached for comment.