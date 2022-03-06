New York gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani and his father, two-term New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, were spotted campaigning at the Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rockaway Beach on Saturday.

Andrew, sporting a navy “Team Trump” zip-up jacket and a red hat with “Giuliani” written on it, walked along the parade route shaking hands and collecting signatures for his bid to challenge incumbent Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as the GOP candidate.

Meanwhile, his father puffed a cigar while riding in the passenger seat of a SUV, with a big banner that read “Giuliani” and a hat matching his son’s.

Parade-watchers shouted “Andrew” and clapped as he passed by, giving fist bumps and shaking hands at the crowded event, which New York Mayor Eric Adams celebrated as a return to normalcy for the city after lifting several COVID-19 related mandates.

Giuliani, 36, said it felt great to be back out at New York events like Saturday’s parade, but blamed Democrats for taking so long to lift the mandates.

Andrew Giuliani greets a man during the 47th annual Queens County St. Patricks Day Parade on March 5, 2022. BRIGITTE STELZER

“You know I look at this and I see what the last two years have given us,” he told The Post. “Obviously, I think these mandates got lifted way too late. I think Democrats played politics in many ways. But for me to be back here in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Rockaways… I remember coming out here as a kid with my father. It’s so exciting, especially after a year off.”

Last week, Rudy Giuliani showed up to support his son’s gubernatorial, signing a petition for him at the New York Republican Party’s convention on Long Island.

Two-term New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani waved to the crowd while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle during the Queens County St. Patricks Day Parade on March 5, 2022. BRIGITTE STELZER

Although Long Island’s Rep. Lee Zeldin was the clear choice for the nomination, Andrew Giuliani stole the show with a fiery speech in which he presented himself as the outsider candidate necessary win in deep-blue New York.

During his speech, Giuliani mocked Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul as “Crime Wave Kathy,” accusing her of ignoring rising crime. He discussed the need to toughen the controversial bail law and repeated the Trump-like moniker for Hochul at the parade Saturday.

Mayor Eric Adams marches in the 47th annual Queens County St. Patricks Day Parade on March 5, 2022. BRIGITTE STELZER

“I’m looking forward to any debates. I’m looking forward to primary day and, most importantly, I am looking forward to kicking Crime Wave Kathy Hochul out of office on November 8th,” Giuliani said.

“I think we are not only going to be the nominee on June 29, we are going to kick Kathy Hochul out of office.”