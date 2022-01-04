Andrew Cuomo’s criminal sexual assault charges dropped

ALBANY — Andrew Cuomo appears to be spending his winter skating — at least when it comes to legal cases against him.

Criminal sexual assault charges against the disgraced former governor were dropped Tuesday by the Albany County district attorney.

“Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced today that a thorough and independent review of the investigation into the allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has concluded,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former Governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” said DA David Soares in a statement Tuesday.

“As such we have notified the Court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County Sheriff be dismissed.”

Its the latest in a series of fortunate breaks for the run-out-of-office Cuomo.

Brittany Commisso is a former Cuomo staffer who filed the criminal complaint against Cuomo.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Manhattan district attorney’s office had dropped its probe into Cuomo over allegations he mishandled nursing homes during the initial coronavirus outbreak.

And last week, Cuomo was let off the hook for planting unwanted kisses on a female state trooper and a random woman during separate incidents while he was in office, by the Westchester County district attorney.

Sources confirmed Brittany Commisso — the former Cuomo staffer and current state worker who filed the criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany Sheriff’s Office — met with the Albany DA’s office on Monday and was told the office would not prosecute the case.

Commisso (center) met with the Albany DA's office on Monday and was told the office would not prosecute the case.

“I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here. Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace. Although avenues for criminal prosecution in these cases are sometimes limited, I encourage victims of workplace harassment and abuse to continue to come forward and bring these issues to light so that these important discussions can continue,” said Soares.

“The decision to discontinue criminal prosecution is unrelated to any possible civil liability, which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney’s jurisdiction.”

Cuomo was due to be arraigned in court this coming Friday, Jan. 7 at 1:30 P.M.

“In this case my client had no control over the filing or prosecution of criminal charges. She had no authority or voice in those decisions. The only thing she has any power over is her resolution to continue to speak the truth and seek justice in an appropriate civil action, which she will do in due course,” said Commisso’s lawyer Brian Premo in a text message to The Post.

Multiple requests for comment made to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were not returned to The Post.

A representative for Cuomo could not be reached for immediate comment.