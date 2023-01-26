Andrew Cuomo skipping event to celebrate dad Mario’s governorship

The beloved late New York Governor Mario Cuomo is going to be honored at a glitzy Manhattan event Thursday night — but missing from the guest list is his disgraced son, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sources tell The Post.

The scion of the state’s preeminent political clan — along with other members of the Cuomo dynasty — will skip the event and thus avoid coming into contact with other guests with whom he has had a beef since his departure as governor in 2021 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Among the expected attendees are former Mario Cuomo aide Howard Glaser, who publicly ripped Andrew during is downfall, and Glaser’s wife Karen Hinton, a former press aide for Andrew who accused the ex-gov of giving her a creepy hug.

“He approached me, embraced too tightly, too long and was aroused,” Hinton said in a radio interview in March of 2021. “I felt extremely uncomfortable and actually shocked.”

Glaser, meanwhile, fretted that Andrew’s scandal may tarnish the legacy of his father, who is being remembered by former staffers and friends at the flatiron night club Slate on the 40th anniversary of his first inauguration.





Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo is skipping an event honoring his father, former three-term Gov. Mario Cuomo.

“Andrew Cuomo’s spectacular implosion leaves many casualties in its wake,” Glaser once wrote in an op-ed. “Mario Cuomo’s legacy shouldn’t be one of them. The younger Cuomo’s rise occurred on the shoulders of his late father, but his precipitous fall was entirely of his own making.”

One former Mario Cuomo staffer invited to the event said Andrew couldn’t bear being in the same room with Glaser and Hinton.

“Howard and Karen broke the code. You don’t s–t on Andrew in public no matter what. They broke the code,” said the source who knows both the elder and younger Cuomos.





Andrew Cuomo critics Howard Glaser and Karen Hinton are expected to attend an event honoring Andrew’s dad, former three-term Gov. Mario Cuomo. Facebook/Karen Hinton

Andrew Cuomo denied Hinton’s accusations at the time — and has also strongly denied the claims of sexual misconduct that led to his resignation under threat of impeachment.

“What she said is not true,” Cuomo said then. “As everybody who has been involved on any level in New York politics knows, she has been a longtime political adversary of mine, highly critical for many, many years and has made many, many accusations.”

Glaser and Hinton declined requests for comment.

Sources told the Post that members of the Cuomo family were invited to the event.

Andrew Cuomo, through a spokesman, confirmed that he was not attending and insisted he wasn’t invited.





Andrew Cuomo joins hands with his father former New York Governor Mario Cuomo during a rally held by New York Democrats, in New York in 2006. AFP/Getty Images

“The governor didn’t know about the event in the first place. He had no knowledge and did not have a hand in it. He wasn’t aware of any details of the event,” said Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi.

“It’s junior staffers from the old Mario days getting together.”

One Mario Cuomo staffer, Allen Cappelli, said the event is to celebrate Mario Cuomo’s legacy, and it’s too bad if Andrew has problems with some of the attendees.





Staffers of the late three-term Gov. Mario Cuomo are holding an event Thursday night to honor his legacy. Getty Images

“That’s Andrew’s issue. It has nothing to do with his father,” Cappelli said. “We did great things together with Mario. We miss Mario.”

The Cuomo family is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Mario’s inauguration with a website, GovernorMarioCuomo.com. Sources close to the family said they’re planning their own events later this year to honor Mario Cuomo’s legacy.

Thursday’s event is being organized by the “I Worked for Mario Cuomo” Facebook group.