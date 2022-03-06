Andrew Cuomo says ‘cancel culture’ ruined his career in speech at NYC church

Defiant ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned a Brooklyn church appearance into a 25-minute gripe session Sunday in which he again blamed “cancel culture,” the media and “political sharks” for tanking his career.

In his first public appearance since resigning last year, the accused serial sexual harasser whined about his explosive scandal to about 150 congregants at God’s Battalion of Prayer in East Flatbush, calling it “probably the toughest time of my life.”

“As you probably know, I’ve gone through a difficult period the past few months. I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was fired,” he said. “It was ugly.”

“It was probably the toughest time of my life, and it was probably the first time that I was glad my father wasn’t here with us anymore, so he didn’t have to see,” he added, referring to his late father and former three-term governor of New York, Mario Cuomo.

During his speech, Cuomo groused incessantly about “cancel culture,” using the word “cancel” no fewer than 25 times.

“My father, God rest his soul, used to say government is an honorable profession but that politics can be a dirty business,” he said. “Now that is especially true today when the politics out there is so mean and so extreme, when even the Democratic Party chooses to cancel people that they have a disagreement with.”

Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at God’s Battalion of Prayer on March 6, 2022. Youtube

Cuomo — who has been accused of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior by several women — also reiterated points from his resignation speech from August, insisting that he had not “appreciated” changing norms in the workplace.

“My behavior has been the same for 40 years in public life. … But that was actually the problem. Because for some people, especially younger people, there’s a new sensitivity. No one ever told me I made them feel uncomfortable. I never sensed that I caused anyone discomfort. I was trying to do the exact opposite,” said Cuomo.

“But I’ve been called old-fashioned, out-of-touch, and I’ve been told my behavior was not politically correct or appropriate. I accept that. Social norms evolve and they evolve quickly,” he added. “But I didn’t appreciate how fast their perspective changed. And I should have.

Andrew Cuomo’s speech marked his first public appearance since resigning last year. Youtube/God’s Battalion of Prayer Church

Cuomo added that he is “truly, truly sorry” and that he “learned a powerful lesson.”

Still, the former governor went on to fume about state Attorney General Letitia James’ probe that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women, including executive staffers and a state trooper — while insisting that he never did anything illegal.

“Contrary to what my political opponents would have you believe, nothing I did violated the law or the regulations. I said from the start that I would defend any allegation that anyone wanted to bring, but the political sharks in Albany smelled blood. And then the sharks smell blood, then come,” he said. “And they exploited the situation for their political purpose.”

The ex-governor whined about his explosive scandal to about 150 congregants at God’s Battalion of Prayer in Crown Heights, calling it “probably the toughest time of my life.” Youtube

Later in the speech, Cuomo, who stepped down from office amid the threat of impeachment, complained, “They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election,” referring to his 2018 election victory.

On Monday, Cuomo launched a TV ad in which he claimed he’s been exonerated from the sexual harassment allegations. The 30-second “Politics vs. The Law” ad displays snippets from TV reports about recent decisions by five district attorneys to not bring criminal charges against him, while taking aim at the AG probe.

But a poll released last month showed a majority of voters believe he is a serial sexual harasser. A total of 58 percent of New York voters believe Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women while serving as governor, compared to just 21 percent of respondents who believed he was innocent, according to the Siena College survey.

Cuomo continued to deny allegations that he sexually assaulted 11 women, saying that he did nothing illegal. Youtube

The Democratic former chief executive — who has also faced scrutiny at the end of his tenure for profiting from his use of state resources to write his pandemic memoir and misleading the public and federal regulators over COVID-linked nursing home deaths — has also recently been spotted at a pair of tête-à-têtes with other local pols.

He dined with Mayor Eric Adams in early February and last week with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The Manhattan meals came as Cuomo and his team have recently been “intensifying an effort to revive his public standing,” the Wall Street Journal reported in early February.

Andrew Cuomo said that hew was “vindicated” by the court of public opinion and expressed regret that he resigned from his office. zz/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

Cuomo made no hint as to his political future during his church appearance Sunday.

In an interview published the next day, Cuomo expressed regret for resigning over the sexual harassment allegations against him — and defiantly claimed that he’s been “vindicated” by the court of public opinion.

He also told Bloomberg News that if he were able to do it over again, he wouldn’t quit the way he did while facing a likely impeachment last summer.

Additional reporting by Reuven Fenton