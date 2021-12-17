Andrew Cuomo order to return book profits shot down as illegal: Attorney general Letitia James

Disgraced ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo may get to keep the $5.1 million he made in book profits — after an order from New York’s ethics panel demanding he return the multi-million-dollar windfall was shot down as illegal by Attorney General Letitia James.

James’ lawyers wrote the Joint Commission on Public Ethics on Thursday, telling the embattled panel — which first gave Cuomo the green light for the pandemic tome — it needed to prepare its own investigative report and try to recoup the funds itself before ordering the clawback of book proceeds through her office.

James’ general counsel Larry Schimmel sent an opinion letter to JCOPE executive director Sanford Berland saying its order that Cuomo return to the AG’s office all $5.1 million he netted from the book was legally defective without a “Substantial Basis Investigation Report, or comparable record, related to this matter.”

The report would have to include findings that showed violations of specific sections of the law and outline exact sums “attributable to penalties and disgorgement,” the letter stated.

Executive Director Sanford Neil Berland and the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 12 to 1 to have Cuomo return the profits to the attorney general’s office. Hans Pennink

Schimmel also said JCOPE must “exhaust its own collection activity efforts concerning any funds due the State” before making a referral to the AG’s Civil Recoveries Bureau.

“It is therefore premature to ask the OAG to begin collection efforts before a demand for payment is made to Mr. Cuomo, or his counsel, and he has had an opportunity to address the demand,” he said.

JCOPE initially allowed Cuomo to earn outside income from his book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” in 2020, while he was still governor and New York was in the throes of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. That approval was made by a staff member — not the governing board of commissioners — provoking criticism that the fix was in.

JCOPE rescinded its approval after concluding that Cuomo violated pledges not to use government staffers and other public resources to prepare the book.

In the subsequent meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners directed Cuomo to return the profits to the AG’s office within 30 days. The AG would determine what to do with the profits.

Cuomo was initially allowed to earn outside income for his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” while he was governor. AP

Schimmel said JCOPE “appears” to have concluded that Cuomo “misused government resources” on the private-profit making memoir under the Public Officers Law.

“If that is the basis,” he said, “any referral to the OAG’s Civil Recoveries Bureau would need to be accompanied by the record of the administrative process, and the statutory authority for the decision, the amount of the imposed fines and penalties, and a determination concerning the appropriate amount of disgorgement attributable to the

violation of law.”

AG James’ office sided with the arguments advanced by Cuomo’s lawyer Jim McGuire and other ethics experts, who argued JCOPE could not force the exiled three-term Democrat to return book profits or take any other action against him without first conducting an investigative report.

Ironically, it was AG James’ devastating sexual harassment investigative report released in August that found Cuomo mistreated a slew of staffers and other women that forced his resignation. He denied wrongdoing despite leaving under the threat of impeachment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office sided with Cuomo’s lawyers and other ethics experts. Getty Images

“JCOPE’s actions violated fundamental constitutional rights and flagrantly exceeded its statutory authority. It is not at all surprising that the lawlessness of JCOPE’s latest unlawful action is being recognized as just that. We remain ready to vindicate the Governor before a politically neutral body, our courts,” McGuire said.

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi accused JCOPE appointees of engaging in a hit job.

“This had nothing to do with the law and is evidence of political attacks by the appointees of Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins,” Azzopardi said.

But JCOPE member Gary Lavine criticized the attorney general’s “muddled legal analysis.”

Lavine said JCOPE’s actions were “carefully considered” and noted the order was issued under the state’s executive law, not the Public Officers Law.

“It’s an absurd situation. Cuomo will be able to keep the book profits for years because of how long the investigative process will take,” he said.

He said JCOPE officials will discuss the matter further with the AG’s office next week.

Cuomo, despite a temporary victory, still faces serious legal peril.

James has an open criminal investigation on Cuomo’s book deal, focusing on whether he misused taxpayer resources.

He also is being probed by the FBI and the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office.

Cuomo, denying the incident, is fighting a criminal complaint that he groped former staffer Brittany Commisso. CBS News

The state Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment report recently found that Cuomo used staffers extensively to help prepare the book — though he insisted the work was done voluntarily and legally.

Cuomo’s team was also accused of covering up thousands of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths while he negotiated the book deal, leading to accusations he was trying to look better to make a quick buck off the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Cuomo is fighting a criminal complaint that he groped executive staffer Brittany Commisso in the governor’s mansion. He said the incident never happened.