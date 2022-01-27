Andrew Cuomo claims credit for ‘new’ LGA terminal that Kathy Hochul just christened

New York’s disgraced ex-governor tried to steal his successor’s thunder on Thursday — claiming credit for the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport moments after Gov. Kathy Hochul cut the ribbon.

Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last year while faced with multiple accusations of sexual harassment, took credit and thanked his minions in a statement released shortly after Hochul appeared at the airport with Mayor Eric Adams and other luminaries to laud the new terminal’s completion.

“Congratulations to Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton, as well as the Port Authority board members, and former members of my administration who worked hard on this project, including Kelly Cummings, Melissa DeRosa, Beth Garvey and Robert Mujica,” Cuomo said — name-checking three former members of his administration and Mujica, his budget director, who continues to serve under Hochul.

Terminal B’s new arrivals and departures hall opened partially in June to rave reviews, including from The Points Guy, which titled its review, “Hard to believe you’re at LGA.”

Andrew Cuomo resigned last year after facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Hochul, who served under Cuomo for seven years, was not mentioned in the ex-governor’s statement, which touted the project as “a testament to the very people who worked day in and day out for years to deliver for New Yorkers.”

“This milestone is a major advancement for New York State and shows the world that daring performance and ambition can be actualized by government,” said Cuomo, who served as governor for more than a decade.

The airport President Biden once likened to a “Third World country” is in the midst of an $8 billion rehab.

Hochul was not mentioned by name in the disgraced former governor’s release. Dennis A. Clark

President Biden had once slammed LaGuardia for being similar to a “Third World country.” James Messerschmidt

LaGuardia is in the middle of an $8 billion renovation. James Messerschmidt

Delta Airlines is wrapping up another $4 billion worth of work on a new Terminal C, which will open this year. Private funds covered about two-thirds of the cost.