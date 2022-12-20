Andrew Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway dine together on UES

Political disagreements were not on the menu at Il Postino on the Upper East Side where Andrew Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway dined together Monday night.

The disgraced former governor sat with the ex-political advisor for one of his biggest rivals — former President Donald Trump.

Cuomo, a Democrat, and Conway, a Republican, were photographed leaving the Italian restaurant on 61st Street after 10 p.m.

The former gov did not comment on the relevance of the dinner as he got into his car.

He waved to Conway as they parted ways.

The unlikely pair had been at the center of political power just two years ago.

Cuomo did not comment on why the two were out dining together. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

One had a fall from grace while former Conway’s former boss is fending off multiple investigations and legal entanglements while attempting another run for office.

Andrew Cuomo became a national presence when he took over television screens for his daily press briefings on the crisis in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also appeared with his brother, disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, on primetime cable news.

Andrew Cuomo resigned a year later after he was hit with growing sexual misconduct allegations.

Conway helped lead former President Donald Trump to the presidency when she was his campaign manager in 2016 and was an influential figure in the White House during his term.

Conway has said she is not working on Trump’s 2024 campaign. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

But Trump lost his reelection in 2020 and refused to accept the results. Conway, who left her official role in the White House months before the 2020 election, recently sat for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House committee that’s probed events into the riot at the US Capitol.

Conway has said she was not working on Trump’s 2024 campaign.

That House committee recommended criminal charges for Trump Monday over the Capitol riot.

While on different sides of the political aisle, the source told The Post “both of them are in a war of relevance.”

Conway did not comment on why the two were meeting.

The Italian restaurant IL Postino where the two met for dinner.



Cuomo after leaving the restaurant IL Postino on the Upper East Side.





“She’s on the downfall given her role with the former president and he has had his problems,” a source said.

The source also criticized Cuomo for dining with a former staffer attached to Trump, who Cuomo criticized countless times while the two men were both in office. Trump called Cuomo a “total loser” when the governor announced he was stepping down.

“He would decry the folks that worked with President Trump,” the source said of Cuomo. “and now he dines among them.”

“What’s next, Mar-a-Lago?” the source added in reference to the Florida resort where Trump lives.