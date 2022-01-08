Alvin Bragg underplayed shoplifting arrest, says NYPD sergeants’ union

The soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney’s office “omitted all facts” of a violent theft — including key information about an alleged weapon used during the crime — reducing the charges in the case to mere petit larceny, according to union and court documents.

Newly-elected DA Alvin Bragg has already been under fire for a “soft on crime” progressive ideology, which has even had the NYPD’s top cop worried for the safety of her officers.

On Friday night, the NYPD’s Sergeant Benevolent Association added fuel to the growing fire, claiming in a beware of Bragg message to members that an assistant district attorney in Manhattan was caught apparently trying to white-wash court documents in a shoplifting case.

“It has come to our attention that during the processing of a Manhattan shoplifting arrest where the suspect threatened employees with a pair of cutting-shears, the ADA preparing the accusatory instrument intentionally omitted all facts related to the perp threatening the employees with a weapon,” SBA President Vincent Vallelong wrote in the email obtained by The Post. “Fortunately, the arresting officer had the sense to refuse to sign.”

“We remind you to be hyper-vigilant when reviewing any accusatory instrument prepared by the Manhattan DA’s office. Make sure that what you sign is exactly what happened. I don’t think we have to tell you that if you sign something prepared by a Manhattan District Attorney that is inaccurate, they will blame you and prosecute you.”

In closing, Vallelong said if Bragg “wants to re-write the penal law, make him own it.”

The missive did not include the details of the alleged incident. Neither the Manhattan DA’s office nor the SBA could immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.

Former NYC prosecutor Eric Nelson said leaving out the details of a suspect threatening store employees with cutting-shears is the difference between being charged with second-degree robbery, a felony and possible jail time, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

“It’s a big difference. Huge. Especially if he [the suspect] has prior convictions,” Nelson said.

“The petit larceny would get a desk appearance ticket and fall under Bragg’s ‘no prosecution memo,’” said Joseph Giacalone, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor and ex-NYPD sergeant, adding that a second-degree robbery conviction could land the suspect behind bars “for up to 10 years.”

Word of the SBA missive comes a day after The Post reported NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell sent an e-mail to cops on Friday saying she’s “concerned” for their safety in light of the progressive policies announced this week by the new Manhattan district attorney.