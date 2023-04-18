Allergies, pollen could send you to ER this year, Health Dept. warns

You’ve got to be pollen our legs.

Allergy season is in full swing — and it could send some New Yorkers to the emergency room, according to a new bulletin from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene geared towards medical professionals.

The notice warned that this upcoming pollen season will worsen symptoms in those patients allergic to tree pollen, causing asthma attacks and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis, which includes those pesky symptoms we all know and love – a runny nose, itchy eyes and congestion.

“Over-the-counter allergy medication sales and asthma emergency department (ED) visits (particularly in

children) typically increase in April and May, coinciding with peak tree pollen concentrations,” the health agency wrote.

From the department’s data, there are about 260 New Yorkers on average who make the trip to the ER for their allergies every May, when pollen is at its peak, according to Gothamist.

They also noted that hospitalizations for allergies were lower in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you’re prone towards allergies, you develop an antibody called IGE to that particular allergen,” Dr. Arveen Bhasin, a Mayo Clinic allergy and immunology expert, said in a “Mayo Clinic Minute” earlier this month.

“When you’re exposed to that allergen, it causes the release of histamine and these other mediators,” says Dr. Bhasin.





One potential reason that allergy symptoms are even worse this year in cities like NYC could be due to something called “botanical sexism,” according to NBC4 Washington.

Horticulturist and author Tom Ogren, who came up with the term, told the outlet that it’s easier for people to plant male trees instead of female trees in urban areas, because they’re easier to look after.

Female trees might be better for your allergies, as they don’t produce pollen – but they are messier, as their seeds can cause more remnants of the plant on the street, which is why they have been avoided.

According to the NYC bulletin, grass pollen often starts in the late spring and peaks in the summer.

The Department of Health also explained that the increase in emergency department visits only lasts for a short timeframe of about two to three weeks, but emphasized that it was important to prepare in advance.

Some of the precautions they recommended for doctors was to tell patients that anti-allergy medication should be taken before any of their symptoms even begin.

“First-line treatment is what we call oral antihistamines that help with some of the itching, running, sneezing. And the nasal spray is really helping to focus on some of the congestion and the runny nose,” Bhasin said.





They also recommended allergy sufferers use a “simple nasal saline spray” to help ease any congestion, and use artificial tears to help sore or itchy eyes.

However, they did note that any product that contains a vasoconstrictor – narrowing of the blood vessels, like Visine – should not be used for more than two or three days.

Children in public schools can get albuterol or fluticasone for free, provided by the department; however, it can only be administered with an order from a primary care physician.

Bhasin also noted that an allergist should be sought out as a kind of last resort after you’ve tried all of the over-the-counter medications and environmental control measures, such as keeping your windows closed.

And you’re not alone in your allergy struggles – according to a recent poll, nearly one-third of people said that they would take a pay cut in order to be allergy-free.

The poll also showed that around two in five (39%) people don’t look forward to the spring season and warmer weather due to their allergies.