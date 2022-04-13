Alleged subway shooter Frank James ‘quiet’ in group therapy

Accused subway terrorist Frank James was so “quiet and moody” that he scared an ex-con who attended group therapy sessions with him, the former jailbird said Wednesday.

Albert Wilder, 57, said he last saw James at the Argus Community headquarters in the Bronx about three months ago.

“He was sitting here and he was quiet and moody,” Wilder said.

“Y’know, when someone looks like they’re in the middle of something and you afraid to talk to them because they’re upset. That was him!”

Wilder, who said he goes to Argus Community as a condition of his release from prison for unspecified crimes, also described James as “a street person.”

“He frequents trains and buses,” Wilder said.

“He always between 219th and 230th street in the Bronx when I see him.”

Frank James allegedly opened fire on a New York City subway on April 12, 2022. AP

James is suspected of opening fire on a subway car in Brooklyn during Tuesday’s morning rush, shooting and wounding 10 people and leaving another 19 injured.

In videos posted on YouTube, he said he had a diagnosed mental illness and railed against what he called the “horror show” of the city’s mental health services.

James also blamed Mayor Eric Adams, saying during an extended rant, “Mr. Mayor, I’m a victim of your mental health program.”

An ex-con who attended group therapy with Frank James said he was “quiet and moody” and that he was afraid to talk to him. YouTube / prophet oftruth88

“I’m 63 now — full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness,” he added.

Discovery of the videos led the NYPD to increase security for Hizzoner.

James was busted Wednesday by the NYPD in Manhattan’s East Village after he called the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline and told police to come and get him at a local McDonald’s restaurant.

Argus Community offers a variety of residential and outpatient programs to “help severely disadvantaged teens and adults to free themselves from poverty and drug abuse,” according to its website.

Frank James called himself a “victim” of Mayor Eric Adams’ mental health system. Europa Newswire/Shutterstock

According to Albert Wilder, Frank James attended therapy at Argus Community, which the state describes as a “nurturing environment.”

“Argus provides a drug-free, safe and nurturing environment in which persons living on the fringes of society can acquire education and skills and transform maladaptive attitudes and behaviors,” the site says.

The nonprofit has $84.3 million worth of contracts with New York state, primarily with the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, as well as $233,000 in contracts with the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development and the Department of Small Business Services, public records show.

An Argus Community supervisor declined to comment.