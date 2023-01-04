Alleged NYC attacker Trevor Bickford tried to grab cop’s gun during New Year’s Eve assault

The radicalized Maine teenager charged with attacking NYPD cops with a machete on New Year’s Eve told police he tried to grab one of their guns “to kill them,” Manhattan prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Wednesday.

Trevor Bickford, 19, who allegedly attacked police in an extremist Islamist rage, also said he laid in wait for the right moment to lunge at the cops working the holiday security detail near Times Square on Dec. 31, prosecutors said in Manhattan Criminal Court.

“Defendant admitted that he purposely waited until he saw a moment when the officer was isolated and not near any civilians when he could attack him,” Assistant District Attorney Lucy Nicholas told the judge.

“He said that after he dropped his knife after attacking the first officer he wanted to grab the other officer’s firearm to kill them but was unable to get the gun out of the holster,” Nicholas said.

“He specifically targeted a uniformed police officer because an officer is a man in a uniform with a weapon.”

Bickford was arraigned from his bed at Bellevue Hospital, where he is recovering after one of the cops shot him in the shoulder during the attack.

Trevor Bickford, 19, was wounded after allegedly attacking NYPD cops with a machete on New Year’s Eve, and is facing attempted murder charges. Paul Martinka

He said only “Yes, I can” when the judge asked if he could hear and “Yes, please” when consenting to move forward virtually.

Prosecutors said the accused slasher made the trip to New York as part of a misguided jihad.

“He indicated that after he left New York he intended to travel across the United States and had an Amtrak ticket purchased to travel to Miami,” Nicholas said.

“He indicated that he had initially wanted to travel internationally but then decided to come to New York first in order to kill people and carry out Jihad.”

He arrived to the city from Boston about three to four days ago and has no contacts in the Big Apple or the Empire State, Nicholas said.

NYPD Officer Louis Iorio was hospitalized in the attack. Facebook

The troubled teen — who was remanded into custody — is facing a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the charges of attempted murder of a police officer. His next court date is Jan. 6.

Bickford, of Wells, Maine, had been on the FBI’s radar since Dec. 10, when his mom tipped off local cops about his obsession with Islam and the department passed it on to the feds.

Sources told The Post the troubled teen toyed with the idea of traveling overseas to join Islamist militants but instead boarded an Amtrak train to New York on Dec. 29 by himself.

While it appears he may have slept in Forrest Park in Queens, sources said he allegedly booked a hotel room on the Bowery in Manhattan’s Lower East Side the next day.

Trevor Bickford allegedly attacked NYPD cops with a Gurkha, a type of machete, on New Year’s Eve. Paul Martinka

Investigators believe Bickford spent “several hours” in Times Square on New Year’s Eve before the attack but did not visit any sensitive landmarks, according to sources. One report said he shouted “Allahu Akbar” before he lunged at the cops — the battle cry co-opted by jihadists, which means “God is great.”

The machete-wielding madman allegedly approached Officers Louis Iorio and Paul Cozzolino at West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue — near a post where cops were screening revelers — around 9:30 p.m. and slashed them with the 18-inch weapon.

Cops said he was wielding a Gurkha, a type of machete.

Bickford made the trip to New York City on a misguided jihad, prosecutors said. Facebook/Audra D’Antilio Simpson

Cozzolino — a rookie who just graduated from the Police Academy on Friday — suffered a fractured skull and Iorio, an eight-year veteran who is stationed in Staten Island, was gashed in the head. Both were released from the hospital Sunday.

A third officer, Michael Hanna, also a rookie, shot Bickford after he and the other cops were attacked, sources said. Hanna, who joined the force in April, was treated at Mount Sinai West and he too has been released.

The teen was hospitalized at Bellevue after his arrest.

Sources said he was carrying a diary calling on his family members to “repent to Allah and accept Islam” at the time of the attack, as well as a last will and testament.

Bickford had already been on the FBI’s terrorism watch list after his mother and other aunt had reported the newly radicalized man — who allegedly had an interest in traveling to Afghanistan and other locations overseas — to the feds, sources said.

Trevor Bickford’s mother, Audra Simpson, posted “private property” signs outside her mother’s home in Wells, Maine, to keep reporters away. David McGlynn

Sources said the alleged attacker may have been looking for a foreign extremist group that was aligned with his radicalized beliefs to join.

Prior to becoming radicalized about a month ago, according to sources, the teen was a state champion wrestler who was also once recognized in a scholastic art contest, and a member of a championship high school football team, local reports said.