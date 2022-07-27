Alleged NYC anti-Asian attacker to be freed after DA drops bail

A Florida woman who allegedly hurled xenophobic remarks and pepper-sprayed four Asian women in Manhattan last month is set to be sprung from jail after prosecutors agreed to scrap her $20,000 bail, The Post has learned.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michele Rodney on Wednesday approved a new bail application proposed by the district attorney’s office and defense attorneys for Madeleine Barker that would see the alleged hate-monger freed on supervised release.

Barker, 47, of Merritt Island, Fla., was caught on video on June 11 screaming “Why don’t you just go back to your country” at four Asian women and then attacking the group with pepper spray while wearing a bright fuchsia dress.

She was indicted on charges of assault as a hate crime and has been locked up on Rikers Island since her arrest, unable to post the $20,000 bail she was ordered held on after being deemed a flight risk due to her out-of-state residency.

Under her new bail package, Barker will be placed under the supervision of The Women’s Project, described as “a community whose collective work serves as an alternative to pre-trial detention and incarceration.” She will also be under strict electronic monitoring, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office said.

The alleged attacked responded “Yes, ma’am,” in court Wednesday when asked by the judge if she understood the deal.

It was not clear by early Wednesday evening if Barker had already been released from Rikers. Her Legal Aid attorney declined to comment following the hearing.

One of Barker’s alleged victims recounted the harrowing encounter to The Post shortly after it occurred.

Barker has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“I thought I would be safe in the middle of Chelsea, in the middle of the day, with so many people around,” victim Nicole, 24, said. But “it is not safe going out in the city as an Asian person…It’s scary in New York.”

Nicole, a graphic designer, said she and three female friends – another 24-year-old and two 25-year-olds – were in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District when the unhinged suspect encountered the group and claimed, ‘You’re harassing me.’”

Barker then allegedly escalated the encounter and pepper-sprayed the women, Nicole said, adding “she turned to an Asian bystander who we didn’t know and said, ‘Take your bitches back to where you all came from.’”

Barker has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her next court date is set for Oct. 27.