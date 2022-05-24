Alleged moped driver in Kyhara Tay’s killing held without bail

The alleged moped driver in the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Bronx officials said.

Omar Bojang, 18, who turned himself in on Monday, appeared in Bronx Supreme Court just after 12 p.m. and was held without bail by the judge during his arraignment, Bronx DA Darcel Clark said.

“I made a plea with that parent, ‘turn him it,’” Clark said at an unrelated press conference and thanked the mother for bringing her son to authorities.

A memorial placed in front of home of Kyhara Tay, who was fatally shot. Robert Miller for NY Post

Bojang was charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to court papers.

Matthew Godwin, who was arrested Friday, is accused of opening fire while riding on the back of the moped last week, killing little Kyhara.