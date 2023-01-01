Alleged Islamic extremist who attacked NYPD cops with machete ID’d

The alleged Islamic extremist who attacked multiple NYPD officers with a machete near the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square has been identified as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, multiple law enforcement sources said Sunday.

The cops were working the New Year’s Eve detail in Times Square when two of them were struck in the head with a large knife in what police are investigating as a possible targeted attack around 10 p.m., the sources said.

Several cops were working the New Year’s Eve detail in Times Square when someone struck two cops in the head with a large knife. Robert Mecea

One of the cops, who is assigned to the Police Academy, suffered a laceration to the head. A Staten Island officer suffered blunt force trauma to the head. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital.

A third officer suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai West. All three were expected to recover.

One of the cops shot Bickford in the shoulder after he approached them on Eighth Avenue between 51st and 52nd Street. Paul Martinka

One of the cops shot Bickford, who lives in Wells, Maine, in the shoulder after he approached them on Eighth Avenue between 51st and 52nd Street, the sources said.

