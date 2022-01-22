Alleged Harlem gunman LaShawn McNeil’s mother recalled ‘distorted’ mind of son who killed cop

The mother of the gunman who allegedly killed an NYPD cop and critically injured another in Harlem told The Post Saturday her son is mentally ill.

“His mental state is very distorted, and that’s all I can say,” said Shirley Sourzes, who identified herself to The Post as Lashawn McNeil’s mother at her apartment in Far Rockaway, Queens.

McNeil, 47, grew up in Far Rockaway, and attended Beach Channel High School, according to his social media and public records.

McNeil’s brother, Hakim Sourzes, appeared distraught when asked about Lashawn, who is clinging to life at a Harlem hospital after being shot by a third officer trying to flee cops after the shooting, according to sources and cops.

He said he couldn’t speak about McNeil, and gave The Post a phone number associated with the Harlem apartment where McNeil allegedly shot the cops Friday night. The number was disconnected.

Lashawn McNeil is accused of shooting and killing NYPD rookie officer Jason Rivera (above). NYPD / Twitter

Shirley Sourzes abruptly left the apartment Saturday afternoon, and would only say she was on her way to visit “a family member.”