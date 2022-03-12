Alleged Florida drug dealer jailed after West Point cadets OD on spring break

Florida cops have arrested an alleged drug dealer they say sold the fentanyl-laced cocaine to several West Point cadets who overdosed during a spring break trip this week.

Axel Giovany Casseus, 21, was jailed Saturday in lieu of $50,000 bail, Local10 News reported.

Alleged drug dealer Axel Giovany Casseus was arrested on March 12, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office

After identifying Casseus, an undercover police officer was successfully able to purchase 43 grams of cocaine from him for $1,000, according to an arrest report, the network reported.

While in custody, Casseus admitted to selling drugs to the West Point cadets and his phone contained correspondence with them, authorities said.

“Four cadets were taken to hospital. Of the six people involved, one person was not taken to hospital, and one was not a cadet. Five USMA cadets in total were involved. Two of the cadets remain hospitalized,” a West Point spokesman told The Post Saturday.

The school added the incident is “currently under investigation.” The students have not been identified, and it is unclear what disciplinary action they may face.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, has become a leading cause of drug death in the United States, where it flows freely into the country through the southern border via Chinese chemical labs.

One of the spring breakers is removed from the home after overdosing. CBS Miami