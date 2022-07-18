Alleged Bronx rapist, caught when one victim used Grubhub, faces multiple sex crimes

An alleged Bronx rapist who was caught after one of his victims used Grubhub to report the crime was hit with a 23-count indictment Monday in connection to a series of sickening attacks on three different women.

Kemoy Royal, 32, is accused of raping two women, sexually assaulting a third woman and strangling two of the victims inside his apartment in the Eastchester section, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested last month after his third alleged victim signed into Grubhub around dawn and left a message for a Yonkers restaurant asking them to send police to Royal’s home, according to the district attorney.

Workers at the restaurant, Chipper Trunk Café, alerted authorities, who rescued the victim and arrested Royal, according to News 12 Westchester,

Royal was arraigned Monday on predatory sexual assault, three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree attempted criminal sexual act, four counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse, among other charges.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed her office would “seek justice for the victims.”

Royal’s first known sex crime was on June 13 when he brought a 27-year-old woman he was talking to on a dating app back to his apartment, prosecutors said. He’s accused of raping her and forcing her to perform sexual acts on him while he also performed sexual acts on her without her consent.

Kemoy Royal is accused of sexually assaulting three women. NYPD

The next day, prosecutors said he met a 26-year-old woman on the street and claimed he knew her through a friend before luring her back to his place.

Once there, he refused to let her leave and threatened to kill her all while allegedly forcing her to perform sexual acts on him. Royal also allegedly bit her chest and strangled her before letting her go the following day around 2 a.m.

A few days later, Royal allegedly attacked another woman who he was talking to on a dating app for a few months. Once the 24-year-old arrived at his home on June 18, he again wouldn’t let her leave and threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

He’s accused of raping her at knifepoint and strangling her.

When the third woman tried to call police, he took her phone away before he finally gave it back the next morning when she asked to order food. That’s when she got help from the Yonkers café, prosecutors said.

The jumbled note that saved her read, “Please call police, his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” News 12 reported at the time.

Royal’s cash bail was set at $300,000 and his next court appearance is on October 11.