Alison Russo-Elling memorialized as hero by daughter, pals

The stricken daughter of the FDNY lieutenant randomly stabbed to death told The Post on Friday that her mom “should be remembered as the hero that she was’’ — as weeping coworkers called the victim “the mother of the station.”

Tragic 25-year department veteran Alison Russo-Elling, 61, had phoned a close friend to casually chat about her day only minutes before she was killed in a vicious apparently random attack in Astoria on Thursday.

“I spoke to her 20 minutes before she was stabbed,” said the pal, Jackie Gardiner, 69. “Then the hospital called me — Mount Sinai — and asked me if I knew Alison Russo. I thought, what, did somebody find her phone? I thought it was a prank call or something.”

Russo-Elling’s daughter, Danielle Fuoco, 41, told The Post, “I would just say that I want everyone to respect the family, our wishes, keep her in your prayers and remember her for the hero that she was.”

Russo-Elling had recently considered retirement but stayed on the job because she loved working in the Queens neighborhood and built a chummy relationship with her colleagues there at Station 49, friends and coworkers said.

Grieving FDNY members embrace at a bunting ceremony in memory of paramedic Lt. Alison Russo-Elling at a Station 49 in Astoria on Sept. 30, 2022. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“She loved her job. She loved the guys that were under her,” said Gardiner, also Russo-Elling’s neighbor in Huntington on Long Island. “She called them her kids. She cooked for them. They had a nice kitchen and everything. The last picture she sent me, she opens up the refrigerator, and somebody had left six pieces of cheesecake, and it said, ‘Do not touch this, Russo.’ ”

Hundreds of FDNY members attended a bunting ceremony at Station 49 to mourn Russo-Elling on Friday, with devastated paramedics seen crying and sharing hugs after the senseless killing.

“She was the mother of the station,” said Lt. Maddy Higuleros. “She made sure everybody was doing what they were supposed to do. And if they didn’t know, they were free to come to her and ask her any questions. She was full of liveliness.”

Bunting is displayed at EMS Station 49 in Astoria, on Sept. 30, 2022 in memory of slain FDNY paramedic Lt. Alison Russo-Elling. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

The loss of Russo-Elling, who had been a responder at the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, would be felt by people for a very long time, said Lt. Nancy Ledger, who said she was a close friend and partner of the victim.

“She was the mother hen of the station. She was always looking out for everybody —- she would always call me on my days off,” Ledger said. “There are no words to express the pain that I’m feeling right now.”

Russo-Elling “wore her heart on her sleeve and would give you the shirt off her back,” Deputy Chief Gregg Brady said.

Russo-Elling was called “mother of the station” by her devastated coworkers. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“And she was there for me at a time that I was at my most vulnerable,’ Brady said. “She put her arm around me and said, ‘Everything’s gonna be OK.’ Unfortunately, I didn’t have that capability yesterday.”

Maniac Peter Zisopoulos, 34, allegedly followed Russo-Elling on the street, then slammed her to the ground and stabbed her 19 times on 20th Avenue and 41st Street at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

A scooter-riding witness tried to intervene, but Zisopolous charged with the knife in hand, yelling, “F—k you, f—k you!” according to police sources. Zisopolous then ran back to his third-story apartment nearby before cops took him into custody, sources and officials said.

Bunting is hung at EMS Station 49 in Astoria, NY J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Zisopoulos was slapped with murder and weapons possession charges Friday in the apparently random attack.

Russo-Elling was the second “EMS woman, second mother, second EMS member to be murdered on these streets in the last five years,” said Lilian Bonsignore, chief of EMS for FDNY.

“This woman, she was a mother. She’s a friend. She’s a daughter. She’s a civil servant who dedicated her life to caring for the people of this city for 25 years, she did just that,” Bonsignore said.

“In one moment, just a short time away from her planned retirement, a lifetime of work came crashing to an end. We need this city to stand up for Alison Russo. We need this city to stand up for EMS. We need a city to stand up for all of our first responders who served you and your families.”

FDNY workers used a tower ladder to hang three purple and black striped banners during the memorial service, with uniformed FDNY saluting while “Amazing Grace” played.

Answer the Call, a group that runs a fund to benefit families of deceased police and fire workers, announced Friday it would give Russo-Elling’s family $50,000 and offered condolences to the family and FDNY.

Russo-Elling had considered retirement but opted to keep working because she loved toiling in Astoria, where she was stationed in April 2021 after various other assignments throughout Queens over the years, her neighbor and friend said.

“She talked about retirement, and she went and checked out her pension, which was pretty good, too. She wanted to get 25 years in,” Gardiner said. “But then she got stationed in Astoria and loved Astoria. She loved Greek music, and she loved Greek food, and she just loved being in Astoria. And the area was very nice where she was in.”

The FDNY paramedic had called her friend right before the murder to say she was going to Dollar Tree and then to get a bite to eat at Lidl’s.

“I’m still in shock. I’m going to break down any minute,” Gardiner said.

Russo-Elling lived alone in a house in Huntington with her dog Bailey, a mutt, her friend said. In addition to her daughter, the victim is survived by her parents and brother, who all still live on Long Island, Gardiner added.

Russo, who joined the FDNY in March 1998 and became a paramedic lieutenant in 2016, was an always active outdoors enthusiast who recently took up golf and enjoyed watersports and going to concerts, her friend said.

“She said, ‘What am I going to do?’ She wasn’t married. She couldn’t sit still,” Gardiner said. “Even in my house, she couldn’t sit still. I almost felt like giving her a mop and broom sometimes.”

Gardiner said Russo-Elling had been sure she would live to 100.

“She said to me, ‘My grandmother lived to almost 100. I’m just like my grandmother, so I’m sure I’m going to be living till 100, also,’ ” her friend said. “So she worked so much overtime all the time. She wanted to have a lot of money to travel and do a lot of things.”