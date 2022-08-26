Alicia Quarles arrested for allegedly kicking NYPD cop in stomach

An aspiring TV personality – who once regularly had spots on E! – was arrested for allegedly kicking a police officer in the stomach while cops were responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person at her Queens home, police have said.

Alicia Quarles – a one-time E! correspondent who appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil this year, according to IMDB – allegedly kicked a 32-year-old female officer in the stomach causing her to fall and hurt her knee, police said.

Cops were responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person at Quarles’ Queens home before she allegedly assaulted the cop. Getty Images for alice + olivia

Quarles allegedly was resisting being taken to the hospital when she kicked the female officer. GC Images

Cops showed up at Quarles’ Hunter’s Point 24th Street home at 4:30 in the morning after receiving a call about an emotionally disturbed person at the address but the 40-year-old correspondent allegedly refused to be taken to the hospital by an ambulance which is when she allegedly assaulted the cop, police said.

Quarles and the officer were both taken to Cornell Hospital, police said.

Quarles was charged with assault of a police officer.