Alessandra Biaggi relocates to new district in posh home

That’s rich.

Far left Democratic state Senator Alessandra Biaggi — who has griped publicly about the over-priced real estate market — has just moved into a stately $1,137,500 estate in leafy Bedford, NY, part of the newly redrawn 17th congressional district she is vying to represent.

Biaggi, 36, and her entrepreneur husband Nathaniel Koloc, closed on the three bedroom, two bathroom home in the ritzy suburban enclave on July 27, according to the listing on Zillow.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi’s 2,468 square foot home was reportedly listed for $1,137,500. Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Partner

Her voter registration was changed and processed on Aug. 1, according to the Westchester County Board of Elections.

The 2,468 square foot ranch sits on 4.3 acres of land, and comes complete with two wood burning fire places and an in-ground heated pool.

A master bedroom features a full walk in closet, and full bathroom with jacuzzi. A modern kitchen is adorned with Quartz countertops and a “copper farmer style sink,” according to the listing.

“It’s a little ironic given her progressive credentials that she would choose to buy a home on four acres,” Suzanne Berger, chair of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, told The Post.

Biaggi and Koloc purchased the home through real estate broker Maurice Owen-Michaane — one of Biaggi’s campaign donors.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi’s new property includes a large in-ground heated pool. Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Partner

The house is a significant upgrade from Biaggi’s previous digs, a $691,006 condo in Pelham, New York where she was last registered to vote — and which she appears to have held onto.

In the past, Biaggi has blasted the dearth of affordable homes in New York and lamented how the market was flooded with million dollar listings — like the one she now lives in.

“I grew up in Pelham, but when you look at the housing market … every place you look, it’s almost like a million dollars to buy an apartment or a house,” she once carped to New York Magazine in Sept. 2018.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi previously lived in a condo in Pelham, New York. J.C.Rice

The newly carved congressional district covers parts of Rockland and Westchester County and moves north all the way to Beekman and East Fishkill.

Biaggi’s likely GOP opponent in November welcomed her — along with her chief rival in the Aug. 23 primary, Sean Patrick Maloney, the powerful boss of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — to the neighborhood.

“By actually living here, they can now feel what it’s like to live in one of the most heavily taxed areas of America,” said Assemblyman Mike Lawler.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi previously complained about New York’s high real estate prices in 2018. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Biaggi touted her Westchester cred, while knocking Maloney — who she said lives in a multi-million dollar home in Cold Springs — as the real carpetbagger.

“Sean Patrick Maloney moved 10 years ago just so he could run in the district. Alessandra Biaggi has lived her whole life in Westchester. But what really matters is that she will fight only for the people of the district, unlike Maloney who votes to help the special interests who give him millions and are spending $1 million on super PAC ads against Biaggi because they know she won’t do their dirty work,” a Biaggi spokesman said.

Maloney, who declined to comment, drew ire from progressives after muscling his way into the new district and shoving its far left member of Congress, Mondaire Jones, into a race in the 10th district of Manhattan and Park Slope.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi speaks to the press during a campaign event in Sleepy Hollow, New York on Aug. 13, 2022. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

“They tried to make an issue of Maloney running where he shouldn’t and now it’s sort of come back to bite them I think,” Berger said.

Biaggi’s effort to keep the seat in progressive hands is being backed by a number of the city’s blue chip lefties and organizations, including squad leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cynthia Nixon, and the Working Families Party. Biaggi has been a state senator since 2018, after famously knocking out moderate member Jeff Klein in a primary.

“I worked for Biaggi against Jeff Klein in 2018, but I support Maloney,” said John Gromada, chairman of the Rockland County Democratic Party, who said the progressive was wrong for the district.

“Maloney has represented a large chunk of this district already for many years and understands the concerns of our district. I was surprised she moved to Bedford,” he added. “It would be nice for her to live somewhere where the majority of people registered here can afford to live, but it’s her choice.”