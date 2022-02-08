Albany leader Stewart-Cousins won’t consider Adams plea for bail law fixes

The leader of the state Senate on Tuesday roundly rejected Mayor Eric Adams’ push to toughen the state’s bail law.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said she does not see a compelling reason to change the law when asked about Adams wanting to include a “dangerousness” standard that would give judges discretion to detain a defendant who had a record of prior violent offenses.

The bail reform of 2019 eliminated cash bail being mandated for defendants accused of most misdemeanor and “non-violent” felony crimes.

“We do not want to criminalize poverty,” Stewart-Cousins said, referring to defendants who can’t afford to post bail, during a remote press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

She expressed concern about a spike in crime that has plunged New York City into violence but insisted “there is no connection between our bail reform and the national spike in crime that I think we all want to tackle and we should tackle collectively.”

Stewart-Cousins claimed the data thus far shows that “98 percent” of defendants released under the bail law have not been re-arrested for committing serious crimes pending trial. She was citing a Times Union analysis of data released by the state Office of Court Administration.

New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins shot down NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ push to toughen up the state’s bail laws. Hans Pennink

In a dig at the mayor, she said Adams, a former police captain and Brooklyn state senator, has not personally discussed the bail issue with her since taking over City Hall.

“The fact that I make myself available is not a secret,” Stewart-Cousins said.

But former top Queens prosecutor Jim Quinn rebutted the figure Stewart-Cousins cited, saying that while it was “technically true” it was also “meaningless and misleading.”

He said the data Stewart-Cousins mentioned included many first-time offenders — those charged with shoplifting, petit larceny, driving while under the influence, trespassing and other minors charges — who would have been released by a judge pending trial even before cash bail was eliminated.

Quinn’s own analysis paints a more dire picture.

Mayor Adams has called for lawmakers to include a “dangerousness” consideration in the bail law. Gregory P. Mango

He reviewed data of defendants arrested for third-degree burglary, a non-violent felony, of a store, for example, from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Before bail reform, judges could have set bail for defendants arrested for third burglary — particularly those with a prior criminal record.

Under the new bail law, judges are barred from setting bail for third-degree burglary.

During the period reviewed, 2,345 defendants were arrested for third-degree burglary — of whom 2,088 of the accused had either a prior criminal conviction or another pending case.

Of the 2,088 defendants with a prior record, 797 were re-arrested while their burglary case was pending pre-trial– or 38 percent.

Of that total, 87 were re-arrested for violent felonies, 338 were busted for non-violent felonies and 372 were re-arrested for misdemeanor charges.

Gov. Hochul had recently rejected Mayor Adams’ calls for bail changes in January. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images / Lev Radin

“That’s a very big number — especially if you’re one of the victims,” said Quinn, the former senior executive assistant in the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Within that overall group, 618 of burglar defendants were released under what he called “non-monetary conditions” such as supervised release — and 61 percent of those accused were re-arrested while their case was pending, he said.

“Mayor Eric Adams is absolutely right about this, about allowing judges to remand defendants who are a danger to the public,” Quinn said.

Adams said he is looking forward to collaborating with Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie on keeping New Yorkers safe. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Adams, who will testify on Gov. Hochul’s $62 billion executive budget plan on Wednesday, said he was eager to make his case in Albany on his crime-fighting and crime prevention package, which includes tightening the bail law.

“I’ve been clear that public safety is my top priority. That’s why I’m hoping to bring together a coalition of federal, state, and local leaders from all over the state and country to tackle gun violence and get guns off the streets,” Adams said.

“I’ve spoken to my colleagues in government, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker [Carl] Heastie, repeatedly since taking office and look forward to collaborating with them and others in the state Legislature to achieve our mutual shared goals of keeping New Yorkers safe, particularly from the rising toll of gun crimes. We can all agree that safety and justice are not mutually exclusive and must go hand in hand,” he said.