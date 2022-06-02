Albany lawmakers enter final day of 2022 legislative session

A litany of high-profile bills hung in the balance as state lawmakers got ready for a late night of legislating on Thursday, the final scheduled day of the 2022 session.

The Democratic supermajorities in the state Senate and Assembly were nearing the finish line on issues like a two-year extension of mayoral control, an expansion of abortion rights and additional gun control measures.

“I think we are meeting the moment,” state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told reporters Wednesday.

Other high-profile bills, however, were on track to fall short of the legislative finish line.

This includes the so-called Clean Slate bill that would allow people to have criminal convictions sealed after they serve their sentences.

The state Senate passed the bill along party lines Wednesday, but it appeared doomed to fail in the Assembly after the state Education Department issued a statement Thursday opposing the proposal as written.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says she believes that the legislature is “meeting the moment.” Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she may call the legislature back into session if the Supreme Court strikes down New York’s concealed weapons ban. Hans Pennink

The Senate did approve legislation on Wednesday that would allow the New York Power Authority to build more green energy projects, which advocates say would save New Yorkers money on their power bills while helping the state meet its renewable energy goals.

That bill, however, appeared to be dead in the Assembly by Thursday afternoon.

Assemblyman Robert Carroll told the Post Thursday that a Senate amendment to the bill made days ago left little time to shepherd the bill through his own chamber.

Assembly Democrats, meanwhile, have already passed a controversial bill blocking new cryptocurrency mining operations at moth-balled fossil fuel power plants.

That bill passed the Senate last year, but appeared unlikely to do so this time around following an intense lobbying campaign from opponents who say the bill would stifle an emerging industry in the Empire State.

Another tricky issue for Albany Democrats has been crafting a state Constitutional amendment in response to an expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court invalidating the landmark Roe v Wade case allowing abortion nationwide.

Stewart-Cousins had told reporters Wednesday that protecting religious rights has been a sticking point as Democrats continue negotiations on a crafting a “broader” equal rights amendment that would cover abortion rights as well as issues like gay marriage.

But the effort ultimately proved too complicated to finish this week, Politico New York reported Thursday.

One big winner on the last day of session was the NYCHA after the Senate followed the Assembly in passing a bill establishing a preservation trust that could help the financially challenged city public housing authority access much-needed money for repairs.

While June is the last scheduled day of the 2022 legislative session, the Senate and Assembly could reconvene later in the year if Stewart-Cousins, Heastie or Hochul beckon them back to Albany.

Hochul recently told reporters that she could make that request if the U.S. Supreme Court in upcoming months strikes down current state law on carrying a concealed weapon.