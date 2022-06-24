Albany Democrats aim to meet ‘next week’ after SCOTUS gun decision

State lawmakers could return to Albany as soon as next week to pass new legislation in response to the US Supreme Court striking down century-old restrictions on carrying concealed weapons.

“My desire is to do it as soon as possible. I’m just working out with [legislators’] schedules as we speak. We should be able to announce something very soon. But I would love to see it done next week,” Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Friday.

One Albany Democratic source, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, said Democratic leaders are eyeing next Thursday and Friday as prospective legislative days following the June 28 primary elections.

The governor has said she wants legislators to tackle gun restrictions on several fronts following the controversial decision released Thursday morning, which bars officials from denying concealed-carry permits based on whether they proved “proper cause” for packing heat.

States appear to still have leeway, according to the decision, to ban guns at “sensitive” places like “schools and government buildings” though the decision did not specifically say whether other venues like movie theaters or sports arenas qualify.

“We’re going to be identifying what those are sensitive places that have a heightened level of concern — schools, places of worship, events over a certain size, for example,” Hochul said Friday.

Hochul, who is running in the Democratic primary scheduled for June 28, is also aiming to bar guns from private businesses unless owners affirmatively approve them.

Permits could still remain hard to get adding additional training requirements for applicants, Hochul has suggested.

“Our judgment now is that these will be sound, but we’re just going to verify that,” she said Friday of the range of ideas she has floated.

Hochul said she’d like lawmakers to get something done as soon as possible. Matthew McDermott

A Democratic source told The Post lawmakers are looking to meet after the primary elections. Getty Images/iStockphoto

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told WNYC Friday that her chamber is getting ready to take action as soon as “next week.”

“It’s up to [the governor] but I think it’ll happen very soon. I would say within an extra week or two,” she said of the timeline for reconvening her chamber.

Top priorities for lawmakers would likely center on defining what “sensitive” venues mean in practice and minimizing the presence of guns in public, Stewart-Cousins added.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins are working toward changes to the SCOTUS gun decision. Gregory P. Mango

A spokesman for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not respond to repeated requests for comment on when his chamber might meet again.

“We will continue our work with the Senate and the governor to ensure New York has the strongest gun laws possible,” he said in a statement Thursday.

The last scheduled day of the 2022 state legislative session was June 3 though the Assembly and state Senate can reconvene anytime at the call of their respective leaders or by the governor.