Albany DA David Soares expected to drop Cuomo forcible touching charges

Albany County District Attorney David Soares is expected to drop criminal charges of forcible touching against disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo days before he was to be arraigned, according to reports.

Cuomo is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Court at 1:30 PM on Friday, Jan. 7 for allegedly groping former staffer and current state worker Brittany Commisso in 2020.

Commisso reportedly wanted to pursue the case, but was told during a meeting with prosecutors on Monday that they intended to drop the charges due to the matter in which the criminal complaint was filed, an individual familiar with the matter told the Times Union.

The complaint was filed by Albany Sheriff Craig Apple’s office in August 2021.

The former aide alleged Cuomo pulled her in for a hug, reached under her blouse and fondled one of her breasts in the Executive Mansion in Albany on Nov. 16, 2020, detailed in AG James’ bombshell report.

The Albany County sheriffs Office, District Attorney’s Office and Commisso did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment.

Last week, Cuomo was let off the hook by the Westchester County DA’s Office for smooching a female state trooper and a random woman during separate incidents while he was in office despite “credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances … did occur.”

“However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a prepared statement.

Acting Nassau DA Joyce Smith also dropped the criminal case detailing “credible” and “deeply troubling” allegations that Cuomo ran his hand across the trooper’s belly at Long Island’s Belmont Park in 2019.

On Monday, the Manhattan district attorney’s office dropped its probe into Cuomo over allegations he mishandled nursing homes during the initial coronavirus outbreak.