Aisha Stephens dies in GloRilla concert stampede in Rochester

A third person has died in connection to the wild stampede during a GloRilla show in Rochester over the weekend, police confirmed Thursday.

The latest victim, identified as Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, died Wednesday night.

The end of the rap show erupted into chaos after purported gunshots rang out in the venue, police said.

The gunfire was unfounded.

Two other women were previously pronounced dead from the bedlam and several more suffered injuries.

Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, were both declared dead within 24 hours of the show at the Main Street Armory.





Syracuse resident Aisha Stephens, 35, died Wednesday. Good Life Foundation/Facebook

The third confirmed death comes the same day officials in the western New York city pulled the venue’s entertainment license Wednesday as investigations – both criminal and regulatory – are underway.

Fire and code enforcement officials are inspecting the building and combing over photos and footage from the event to determine if any violations occurred.





Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory, where GloRilla performed. AP

The venue, effectively shut down for now, has a capacity of about 5,000 people.

GloRilla, a Memphis rapper, tweeted Monday night, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show.”





Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory, March 6, 2023, in Rochester. AP

She performed with rapper Finesse2tymes during the packed concert. The deadly surge began around 11 p.m.

With Post wires