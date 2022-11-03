Aides shield Kathy Hochul from Keaira Bennefield murder questions

Gov. Kathy Hochul hid behind her handlers and bodyguards Thursday to avoid addressing her claim that “the system” was to blame for the shocking, bail reform-related killing of an upstate mother of three.

During a campaign event at an MTA bus depot on Manhattan’s West Side, Hochul — who sits atop the state’s government — ignored repeated questions from The Post while being shielded by her political aides and members of her security detail.

At one point, the Democratic incumbent even locked eyes with a reporter before looking away.

Two campaign aides also ran interference for Hochul, saying, “She’s not taking questions” and “We’re not doing any questions.”

“We’re sticking with the schedule, trying to keep everything organized here,” one said during the 20-minute event.

On Monday, the mother of tragic Buffalo mom Keaira Bennefield said Hochul “should be charged” in the Oct. 5 shotgun slaying of Bennefield, who was allegedly shot by her estranged husband one day after he was freed without bail in an earlier, alleged assault on her.

“She failed me,” grieving mom Tammy Hudson said of the governor.

“She let me down and my daughter down, and she needs to make a change with the bail reform.”

Bennefield’s husband had been released from jail 24 hours prior on domestic violence charges. Facebook/Kearia Hudson

In response, Hochul deflected blame on Wednesday, saying that “the system absolutely failed” Keaira Bennefield.

“The system has to work,” Hochul said at the time.

“Orders of protection have to be granted, transition homes have to be available and we have to make sure that judges and prosecutors charge appropriately.”

Hochul has ignored widespread calls to roll back the state’s controversial, 2019 bail reform law, including from Mayor Eric Adams, who was rebuffed when he asked her to call a special session of the Legislature earlier this year.

Bennefield’s mother Tammy Hudson blasted Kathy Hochul for her daughter’s killing. Matt Burkhartt

Instead, Hochul said there wouldn’t be any serious discussion of the issue until after the Legislature reconvenes in January.

By contrast, her challenger — outgoing Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) — has pledged to immediately declare a crime emergency and suspend bail reform if elected next week.

After losing ground to underdog Zeldin in the polls, Hochul belatedly began addressing the issue of public safety and she invoked it Thursday during brief remarks to members of the Transport Workers Union Local 100.

“We’ll take back our streets and make them safe so you don’t have to worry about anything other than servicing the public,” she said.

“We’re gonna focus on that, working with the mayor. Our bus drivers, our bus operators, everybody who’s part of the system on our subways: you deserve to be safe, as well — and also, your families.”