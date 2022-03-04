After NYC poop perp walks, politician pitches felony law

The s–t really hit the fan after this latest New York City subway horror story.

A fed-up state legislator from Harlem is proposing a law that would make throwing or smearing a victim with feces or other bodily fluids a felony crime — after a sicko allegedly smeared his own crap on a woman on a Bronx subway platform.

“That really set me off. That’s awful. That’s disgusting,” said Assemblywoman Inez Dickens (D-Harlem).

“Something has to change. We can’t have criminals on the subway hitting innocent people in the face with feces or throwing urine at them. We can’t have our constituents afraid to ride the subway, the bus or walk the street.”

Poop perp Frank Abrokwa was released without bail despite having a long rap sheet. Under the loosened no-cash bail law, the court did not have the authority to detain him.

Dickens said there have been similar incidents. She noted that another wacko threw a cup of urine at a transgender person in a subway in her Harlem district.

The current misdemeanor aggravated harassment law does not specifically mention the crime of hurling or smearing a victim with bodily fluids.

Dickens’ legislation would put specific language in the penal law — smearing or throwing bodily fluids at someone — and raise the penalty to a Class E felony, punishable up to four years’ imprisonment.

The draft of Dickens’ proposed bill, which is being circulated to other lawmakers who want to sign on, states that a person would be charged with a Class E felony if he “throws, tosses, spits, wipes, expels or transfers onto another individual without such person’s consent human or animal bodily fluids and or solids such as but not limited to urine, blood, saliva, phlegm, feces or any other substance defined as a bodily fluid.”

The legislation, at least for now, is silent on whether a judge should have the discretion to impose bail for the crime of assaulting someone with bodily fluids.

The poop perpetrator, Abrokwa, has boasted on Facebook about being released under bail reform despite his lengthy criminal record.