Advocates for secular ed in Yeshivas file another complaint against DOE

Advocates for improving secular education in yeshivas are upping the pressure on New York City to release findings from its yearslong investigation into Hasidic schools.

Young Advocates For Fair Education, or YAFFED, filed a formal complaint this month demanding the city Department of Education publicly acknowledge if its investigation has concluded or is ongoing.

“It’s time for the city to come clean on the status of this investigation and to begin enforcing these basic standards in all schools,” said Naftuli Moster, founder and executive director of YAFFED, at a press conference Wednesday.

The complaint was filed July 13 with the New York State Education Department. It demands to see records and remediation plans from the DOE, and also alleges the department’s apparent inaction “harms parents and students of the named schools by depriving them of the ability to make informed decisions with respect to education.”

Donna Lieberman of the New York Civil Liberties Union and State Sen. Robert Jackson were among the leaders to call for more transparency on Wednesday — seven years since YAFFED filed its first complaint alleging dozens of yeshivas failed to offer basic academics.

Earlier this summer, a New York state judge ruled that city and state education agencies must complete their investigations into the yeshivas. The decision came as a number of religious schools have sent 180,000 letters to the education department opposing draft guidelines for increased state oversight into the institutions.

The DOE declined to comment on “ongoing investigations and litigation” — while state education officials said it could not comment on pending appeals that Commissioner Betty Rosa oversees.