Adriana Kuch attacker gets additional assault charge

One of the four New Jersey students accused of viciously attacking classmate Adriana Kuch two days before she killed herself is facing another criminal charge, prosecutors said Thursday.

The juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault on top of a previously filed charge of harassment, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

The extra charge was tacked on Tuesday after further investigation into the disturbing incident inside Central Regional High School in Bayville on Feb. 1.

One other student has been charged with aggravated assault while another two were each facing conspiracy to commit aggravated assault charge, prosecutors previously confirmed earlier this month.

The identities of the four students have not been released because of their ages. The juvenile facing the new charge was served the complaint and then released pending a future court date, according to prosecutors.

The Central Regional School District community was left stunned and grieving when 14-year-old Kuch died by suicide on Feb. 3 following the brutal beating that was caught on camera and spread on social media.





New Jersey teen Adriana Kuch tragically killed herself two days after being viciously attacked by four classmates in their high school. WABC

The footage shows Kuch’s assailants chucking a drink at her as they launch their attack while she walks down the hallway with her boyfriend. The bullies also dragged her down the hallway and pulled her hair while smacking her with a water bottle as others laugh.

Following the beating, one of the girls who recorded the incident texted mocked Kuch via text, her father previously said.

Emotion in the Ocean County school community is still raw, which was evident during a school board meeting last week when students and parents lambasted a culture of cruelty at the high school.





The incident occurred inside the New Jersey high school on Feb. 1.





Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced the additional charge Thursday. Facebook/Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office

One of Adriana’s friends told school officials her pal filed multiple reports about how she was bullied.

“And you guys just sat there and did nothing,” friend Hailie Engesser said.

Adriana’s family has signaled they plan to take legal action against the school system.





Residents and students got emotional during a board meeting at Central Regional High School. Dennis A. Clark

The district’s former school chief, Triantafillos Parlapanides, resigned days after Adriana’s death.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.