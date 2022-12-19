Adams warns migrant flood will impact NYC’s safety and ‘basic services’

Mayor Eric Adams warned Monday that the cost of dealing with a coming crush of migrants due to the end of the Title 42 U.S. border policy will impact “every service” that New Yorkers rely on — including the NYPD.

“It is alarming. It is,” Adams said. “And New Yorkers need to be aware of what we are up against and I’m not going to sugarcoat it.

“I’m not going to give the impression that this new influx is not going to impact our basic services.”

Adams added: “Every service we provide is going to be impacted by the influx of migrants into our city.

“It’s going to impact education. It’s going to impact the dollars we use to clean our streets. It’s going to impact our public safety,” the mayor warned. “It’s going to impact our helping those long-term New Yorkers who are in need.”

In September, Adams ordered across-the-board, 3% budget cuts by all city agencies, but later exempted cops, firefighters and teachers from a directive to leave vacant about 4,700 unfilled city jobs.

Adams’ ominous predictions came a day after The Post exclusively revealed how his administration told the City Council that the imminent lifting of pandemic-related immigration restrictions at the southern border would lead to a surge of buses bringing migrants to the Big Apple.

The “Title 42” policy is set to end Wednesday under an order from Washington, DC, federal Judge Emmet Sullivan, who ruled it was imposed illegally by then-President Donald Trump.

Also Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who along with President Biden and the feds has been criticized by Adams for failing to help the Big Apple deal with the migrant crisis, passed the buck to Biden, saying she was “working with other governors who are affected by this to get the White House to understand that this is crying out for a federal response.”

“And the change with Title 42 being lifted because of a court decision in a matter of days is going to create tremendous pressure on other states, as well as our cities,” she said during an unrelated news conference in Brooklyn. “And we’re working closely with the White House to try and do something to stem that flow because that is going to be an untenable situation.”

In Adams’ message to the council, City Hall aide Ethan Gural noted that neither President Biden nor Hochul have provided any of the $1 billion cost of providing migrants with shelter and other services — an annual estimate developed before Sullivan’s decision.

“We have diligently advocated for support from our Federal & State partners, as we cannot continue to address this issue alone,” Gural wrote.

Early Monday morning, two buses brought about 80 migrants from Texas to the Port Authority terminal in Midtown Manhattan, with some passengers — including young children — bundled in blankets against the freezing cold.

Sources told The Post that two more buses were also en route.

During a Q&A session with reporters following an unrelated news conference in The Bronx, Adams said the end of Title 42 would lead to a “massive increase per week of asylum-seekers and migrants” from the roughly “150 a day” that now arrive daily.

“This was never really eradicated. It may have dissipated a little but it hasn’t been eradicated,” he said.

When asked if he would reopen his controversial tent city on Randall’s Island, Adams said: “Nothing is off the table in dealing with a crisis.”

“We don’t want to go back to what we had to use when we had a large influx,” he said. “But anything I need to do…I need to focus on a crisis that’s about to hit our city and I’m gonna be prepared for that crisis.”

An NYPD source told The Post that Adams’ plan to cut city services “has nothing to do with reality.”

“More migrants will lead to more work for cops, not less. We are already at dangerously low manpower numbers,” the source said.

As of Sunday, more than 31,800 migrants have arrived in the city since the spring, with nearly 21,700 living in taxpayer-funded emergency shelters, according to the latest figures released by City Hall.