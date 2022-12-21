Adams touts gains in public safety during year-end speech on NYC crime

Mayor Eric Adams touted recent gains in public safety during a Wednesday speech in which he vowed that New Yorkers would continue to see crime fall during the second year of his administration.

“Anyone who studies crimes, they know it’s about: How do we continue to trend in the right direction? We knew that it wouldn’t happen overnight,” the mayor said.

“But we pushed ahead in spite of that. New York remains — and people sometimes forget this, but I really want to highlight this — New York remains the safest big city in America.”

Adams added: “And in 2023, we want to push this city to be safer.”

The mayor cited “very important” statistics that show “a more than 17% drop in shootings, over 12% drop in homicides and a 27-year high for gun arrests.”

Adams said that the arrest rate for the seven categories of major crimes was “the highest in 20 years” and that it showed “our cops are working.”

Adams speaks alongside NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to highlight key public safety achievements made during the mayor’s first year in office. Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com

Hizzoner also pointed to a 13% decline in major transit crimes during November, compared to the same month last year, and said it was achieved “even with a substantial increase in ridership” that hit 3.9 million fares paid, “the highest since the COVID crisis began.”

Adams obliquely referred to NYPD statistics that show the total rate of serious crimes is up 23.5% this year compared to 2021, as well as the surge in killings, robberies and rapes in the subway system that has many straphangers on edge.

“I think that New Yorkers should feel better about the direction that we are heading in the city around public safety,” he said.

“And the hard work of the NYPD and other agencies have been focused on making the city safe. Some of the numbers are reflecting that.”

Adams specifically singled out “the person that broke into Robert De Niro’s house,” who authorities allege was career crook Shanice Aviles, 30. G.N.Miller/NYPost

During a Q&A with reporters, The Post asked Adams about the “much worse numbers out there,” which include increases in six of the seven categories of serious crime, including 12.5% for felony assaults, 23.9% for burglaries and 26.7% for robberies.

The mayor passed that question to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who said, “So, I think we are trending in the right direction.”

“The rolling seven days, the rolling 28 days — we’re actually down in every major crime category except for grand larceny auto,” she said.

Adams also said “you can’t overemphasize” the impact of the repeat offenders he said were responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s problems.

Adams also shared that there was a 13% decline in major transit crimes. Christopher Sadowski

“It’s just a small number of people — around 1,694 people — who are just wreaking havoc on our city,” he said.

Adams specifically singled out “the person that broke into Robert De Niro’s house,” who authorities allege was career crook Shanice Aviles, 30.

“Look at the record of the person who was burglarizing the home of Robert De Niro while he was home with his family. Look at her record! This is what we are talking about,” he said.

Police at the scene where a person was stabbed on an uptown number 4 train. Christopher Sadowski

Adams also blamed grand larcenies — which are up 27.6%, to 49,853 incidents this year — for driving up the city’s overall crime rate.”

“And these folks have said, ‘We’re gonna keep doing grand larceny,’” he said. “They believe our criminal justice system is in trouble and they just repeatedly are commiting the crimes, going to court, getting released. On their way from court, they do another grand larceny.”

Adams added, “We look at the numbers: grand larcenies are killing our stats.”