Adams strikes deal with NYPD union that would bump cops’ pay

Mayor Eric Adams struck a tentative deal with the largest police union — approving a pay increase to rank-and-file cops and upping officers’ starting salary by more than $10,000.

Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell will join union officials at City Hall on Wednesday to announce the first new contract with the Police Benevolent Association at City Hall to celebrate since 2017, The Post has learned.

The police department has struggled to attract and retain cops over the last few years, which many have argued was due to the low pay compared to surrounding agencies.

The deal, which still has to be approved by the members of the union, would start rookies off at $55,000, up from $42,500 currently, according to details obtained by The Post.

Officers would see a 3.5% raise in August 2023 and another 4% in 2024, sources confirmed.

With overtime, cops with five years on will be capped at $130,802.





Cops are expected to get backpay if approved. Paul Martinka

Cops will also get back pay for the out-of-contract years:

2.25% from 2017

2.5% from 2018

3% from 2019

3.25% from 2020 and 2021

3.5% from 2022

The contract would also see a change in tours with the majority of cops being moved to 12 hours shifts, sources said.

Some officers will move to 10 hours tours.

The contract will go to delegates to vote on Wednesday and to members of the union to sign off on Monday.

Cops will have about two weeks to sign off or decline.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore