Adams says joining Biden 2024 team won’t alter migrant views

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Tuesday that he’s joined a national advisory board for President Biden’s planned reelection campaign — but insisted it won’t affect his handling of the city’s $4.2 billion migrant crisis.

“I think the president sees something in what I’m doing in New York and for him to ask me to join his panel, I’m happy to do it,” Adams said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked by The Post whether the move would prevent him from pressing for $1 billion in emergency migrant funding — or stifle his criticism of Biden’s controversial border policy — Adams answered, “No.”

“I think to the contrary,” he insisted during a City Hall news conference. “Those who cover me and know me, know that I’m going to speak on behalf of the people of this city, no matter what panel I’m on.





“And you know, being a president comes with a menu of items. It doesn’t mean there’s not going to be an item on that menu that I dislike. I dislike what we’re doing around the asylum seekers,” he added.

Hizzoner, a former NYPD cop, said he considered Biden, 80, and himself to be “blue-collar” leaders and that, “I think he’s good for the country.”

“It doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with him 100% on everything. I don’t agree with myself all the time, so I’m not going to agree with someone else all the time,” he said.





Adams’ selection was first reported Thursday by The Washington Post, which said he was among more than 20 high-profile Democrats picked for the team.

The others reportedly include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Biden has said he plans to seek a second term in 2024, with an official announcement expected sometime in the spring despite polls that show a majority of Democrats want a different candidate.





On the Republican side, Former President Donald Trump, 76, announced his candidacy in November, followed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, in January and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, last month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, has recently been touring the country — including a visit to New York City last month — and is widely expected to jump into the GOP primary.

Adams has called on Biden to provide $1 billion in emergency aid for the city’s migrant crisis, which is projected to cost $4.2 billion through the middle of next year.





But the Federal Emergency Management Agency has only authorized about $8 million and city Budget Director Jacques Jiha on Monday told the City Council’s Finance Committee that he didn’t expect any more cash before the current fiscal year ends on June 30.

The city is projected to spend $1.4 billion on housing, food and other services for migrants by then.

Although Adams hasn’t called out Biden by name, he’s been highly critical of the president’s controversial southern border policy.

During a January visit to El Paso, Texas, Adams told The Post: “Why isn’t this considered a disaster? This is a crisis.”

Adams has also and proposed his own six-point plan to solve the problem.