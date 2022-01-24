Adams says it ‘makes no sense’ cops aren’t required to live in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that it “makes no sense” that the nearly 35,000 uniformed police officers aren’t required to live in the Big Apple.

“I want you here in this city,” Adams said after a press conference unveiling his new gun prevention plan.

“I want you to go to the cleaners. I want you to go to the churches to the supermarket, your children should be in our schools. We shouldn’t have 30 something percent of officers residing [out of New York City].”

“There’s no such thing as being off duty, so technically, if you see a crime and you don’t take action as a police officer, you could be held accountable for that,” Adams added. “So, why are we using our tax dollars to pay for an officer to be here for eight hours and then 16 hours he’s going to one of our five neighboring counties and protecting them?

“That makes no sense. …You are paying for other counties to be safe.”

Adams said that it should be a requirement that one lives in NYC to be a police officer because there is “no such thing as being off duty.” REUTERS

A residency requirement for cops — similar to their civilian police counterparts, who have lower salaries — has long been a gripe for city lawmakers and advocates who say having cops live in the city they patrol is better for public safety and accountability.

Currently, uniformed members of the NYPD have to be New York residents but can also live in Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, Westchester, Putnam or Orange counties.

“We can’t talk about residency without talking about police officers’ pay and the cost of living in this city,” a spokesman for the Police Benevolent Association, the largest NYPD union, told The Post when asked about Adams’ statements.

NYPD cops start at $42,500 per year before overtime.

Uniformed officers haven’t been required to live in one of the five boroughs in more than 50 years. Getty Images

The requirement, though, is out of the hands of Hizzoner and the City Council.

Only state lawmakers can tweak Section 3 of the state’s Public Officers Law that requires NYC law enforcement to live within 30 miles of the Big Apple.

Uniformed officers haven’t been required to live in one of the five boroughs in more than 50 years.

Adams’ support of the residency requirement is a shift in policy from his predecessor.

He added at the press conference that Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell will soon have a plan to encourage current cops to move into NYC but did not elaborate on the upcoming incentive.