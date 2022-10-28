Adams says cops are doing ‘amazing job’ — after desperate MTA hires private security

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday claimed the NYPD is doing an “amazing job” making subways safer — even as the MTA is apparently so desperate to help fight soaring transit crime that it just hired private security guards.

Adams, asked about the startling MTA move at an unrelated press conference in Brooklyn, avoided directly answering the question.

Instead, he responded by saying subway crime these days is technically lower than it was in 2019 and in previous years — but failed to note that in reality, straphangers are more likely to be victimized now than they were in the past when low ridership numbers are taken into account.

“Now what’s fascinating is that the last time we had real ridership was in 2019. Our [current major] index crimes are lower than 2019, 2018, 2017 and the last 10-year period,” Adams said when asked about the new security guards.

“So the numbers bear out that the officers are doing an amazing job,” he said.

“But that means nothing if people don’t feel safe, and the best way to do that is to have the omnipresence of our officers,” the mayor conceded.

The mayor failed to point out that people are more likely to be victimized on trains. SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

He noted that there are on average six felony crimes on the rails each day — a number he said he wants to reduce to zero — while recognizing the persistent rampant perception that the transit system is unsafe.

“We’re also dealing with how people are feeling. We have 3.5 million riders, and I’m gonna keep saying this over and over again, 3.5 million people use our subway system, and they get to and from their destination with no problems at all,” Adams said.

“But if you are seeing disorder, if you are seeing people loud, disruptive, a person acting disorderly, it’s going to play into what you’re feeling.”

The NYPD has deployed an extra 1,000 cops on the rails each day, many of whom are working overtime. Christopher Sadowski

He said that one way to make people feel safe is to have “uniformed presence” on the rails, which is why the NYPD has been dispatching 1,000 extra cops on the subways each day, many of whom are working overtime to fill the quota.

Even though transit felony crime continues to skyrocket, he said the plan is helping straphangers feel safer while commuting.

“People stop me, they say, ‘We feel better when we see that uniformed officer walking through the trains. We see some former security personnel,’ ” Adams said.

“So we know that uniform allows people to feel safer, and we want to do everything possible. … We have to address what people are feeling, and that’s the goal.”

Transit crime has soared this year compared to 2021, data show. Christopher Sadowski

On Thursday, the MTA revealed it had quietly rolled out private security guards at a number of Big Apple subway stations to crack down on fare evaders, many of whom they say end up committing crimes underground.

“Overwhelmingly, the criminals are fare evaders, so if we do a decent job of discouraging fare evasion and stopping people who are engaged in it, we’re going to catch a lot of criminals,” MTA CEO Janno Lieber told the agency’s board members, failing to offer data or statistics to back up his claims.

“Not every fare evader is a criminal, but experience has shown that virtually every criminal is a fare evader.”