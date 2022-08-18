Adams promises to get rid of al fresco ‘vermin infestations’

Mayor Eric Adams showed his appetite for destruction Thursday, taking a whack at an abandoned, urine-drenched outdoor dining shed in Midtown Manhattan and vowing the structures would be “restaurants, not restrooms.”

“The blight and disorder that we’re witnessing at some of our sites is unacceptable,” the mayor said, announcing that 24 other sheds outside since-closed eateries had recently been demolished. “If necessary, we’re going to do what we’re doing today and that’s taking it down.”

Introduced when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down indoor dining in 2020, some of the omnipresent outdoor structures have been befouled by trash, rats and human waste.

One Greenwich Village dining shed was even used by a couple for alfresco sex, with a horrified resident catching the encounter on video.

Mayor Eric Adams announces a new, multiagency enforcement initiative focused on spotlighting open and active outdoor dining sheds.

“We’re saying no to rats, no to loitering, no to illegal activities, and making sure the enforcement is in place, that it’s done right,” said Hizzoner.

According to city officials, “dozens of sheds” are in line for demolition across the city — but Adams doubled down on his plan to continue to allow restaurants to convert parking spots into outdoor seating.

“I want to say it loud and clear,” he vowed. “Outdoor dining is here to stay.”

Dozens of sheds are in line for demolition across the city.

Multiple groups of city residents say otherwise, and have sued to get rid of outdoor dining altogether, contending the Temporary Open Restaurant program that spawned the sheds should not continue on an emergency basis as the pandemic wanes.

Outdoor dining complaints to the city were up 70% in the second quarter this year over the first quarter as the weather warmed and more diners took advantage of the outdoor setting. Restaurant owners, however, contend the structures continue to boost their bottom line after providing a lifeline during the worst of the outbreak.

In addition to the 25 sheds that have been taken down already, 37 other establishments have open summonses related to structures believed to be abandoned or excessively dirty.

Structures were removed at six locations each in Manhattan and Brooklyn, three in The Bronx and nine in Queens, officials said.

Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi said the city has targeted both abandoned sheds and those whose owners refuse to comply with city rules around cleanliness and safety.

The outdoor dining option allows restaurant owners to seat more guests and make up for the pandemic financial losses.

“That’s things like signs of infestation of vermin, and they have egregious violations for safety. That’s things like blocking access to FDNY,” Joshi said.

“These are sheds where we’ve given them multiple warnings to comply, they fail to comply, and then they’re given a notice that they’re going to be removed.”

Joshi and Adams argued Thursday that the pending lawsuits are slowing the process of instituting improvements.

New York residents have threatened to sue outdoor dining restaurants, in hopes to get rid of the sheds.

“There is a small minority that has filed litigation trying to stall that program. And unfortunately, that has put a paralysis on our plans to create a permanent program.” Joshi said. “We’re confident we’ll be victorious.”

But Michael Sussman, an attorney in one of the suits, said he thinks the mayor is running scared.

“I absolutely think he’s concerned because two weeks ago, when we filed the emergency lawsuit, he held a lengthy press conference, and now we hear he’s closing 25 sheds,” Sussman told The Post.

“It’s obvious to me that the city is aware that this is a disaster for the city.”