Adams orders flags lowered for slain NYPD rookie

Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday ordered flags lowered at all city buildings to honor slain NYPD rookie Jason Rivera.

Rivera, 22, was killed Friday in an ambush in a Harlem apartment, where he was responding to a domestic incident. He joined the force in 2020, hoping to improve the department’s connections with the community.

A second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, is still fighting for his life in Harlem Hospital. Adams said during a press conference at the hospital that the recent spate of shootings “is an attack on the city of New York.”

The suspect, Lashawn McNeil, was shot by a third officer as he tried to flee the scene, police said. He is also in criticial condition in Harlem Hospital.

“We are all witnesses. To gun violence. To these murders. To the failures of leaders who have allowed these killers to get a hold of guns,” the mayor said in a tweet thread on Friday night. “We won’t allow violence to divide our city. It will unite us — being united is the only way we can save our city.”

Adams press secretary Fabien Levy tweeted the order for flags to fly at half-staff across the five boroughs. The order also applies to all stationary flagpoles on city property.