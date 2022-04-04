Adams opposes Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law with LGBTQ push

Despite getting off to a rough start with LGBTQ New Yorkers due to some controversial appointments, Mayor Eric Adams on Monday leaned on that very community to promote a push to lure Floridians to the Big Apple with digital billboards opposing a new law there that bans the discussion of sexual orientation in grades 3 and below.

Looking at the measure signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an opportunity to try to reverse the trend of New Yorkers fleeing high crime and taxes for the low-tax Sunshine State, Adams held a press conference Monday to say the billboards will be displayed in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach for eight weeks. The privately funded effort will generate an estimated 5 million views, the mayor said.

“We are going to loudly show our support, to say to those who are living in Florida, ‘Listen, we want you here in New York. Want you right here in New York City,’” Adams said in City Hall, where he was flanked by LGBTQ lawmakers.

“It’s more than just saying that. It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of LGBTQ-plus community, and state that we are in unison with you and your right to have a self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle, live the life that you choose to live, without any form of harassment.”

The five donated signs were designed by international advertising giant WPP. Adams on Monday stood next to one of them that reads, “People Say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ isn’t one of them,” with the “Don’t Say Gay” portion in rainbow font.

“This is costing New York City taxpayers nothing,” Adams declared. “Taxpayers are not paying a penny for that.”

Adams’ announcement comes a week after DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits teaching related to gender identity and sexual orientation for kids in kindergarten through third grade. Its text reads, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The legislation also prohibits material for older Florida students that could be deemed age-inappropriate.

DeSantis has argued that the material should not be conveyed to kids ages 4 to 8, and that parents should be able to object to certain subject matter in higher grades as well. Critics of the legislation regard it as an attack on the LGBTQ community, labeling it the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The measure has sparked opposition from some Florida students, with some walking out of their classes last month in protest of it.

Liberal Hollywood has also joined the charge against the bill. During last week’s Oscars opening, hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes took a swipe at Florida’s controversial education legislation, as the trio chanted, “Gay! Gay! Gay!”

And DeSantis has been at loggerheads with Disney, his state’s largest employer, over the law, with the home of Mickey Mouse releasing a statement vowing to help defeat it in court.

Adams on Monday made the case that residents of the five boroughs are able to freely and openly express their identities.

“Other folks want people to hide their color; we’d like to show our color, and this rainbow is representative of this community. We want to remind everyone that New York City is full of people who will be celebrated now and in the future,” Adams said during the news conference. “This is the city of Stonewall, and we will continue to … be supportive of this community that has contributed to the diversity of our city.”

But the campaign also comes after Adams has taken heat from LGBTQ activists in New York for choosing multiple anti-gay administration appointees.

In February, Adams hired three ministers with histories of homophobic remarks — former Bronx Councilman Fernando Cabrera, Brooklyn-based Gilford Monrose, and Erick Salgado — to serve in various roles, leading to outrage from the city’s politically powerful LGBT community.

Monrose was hired to head the Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, where Cabrera was tapped to serve as a senior adviser. Salgado was hired to serve as a top official in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Shortly after the dust settled, Adams in March appointed — then was forced to yank — Staten Island pastor Kathlyn Barrett-Layne from the Department of Education’s oversight board after newspaper reports revealed that the pastor had a history of anti-gay writings and remarks.

Adams — who voted to legalize gay marriage in New York state in 2011, when he served in the state Senate — on Monday acknowledged past concerns from members of the LGBTQ community, while vowing to “move forward” from the controversy.

“This community … they have always turned up the heat on topics that they believe are important. And this is not a community that’s going to be silenced. They see something they don’t like, they’ll let you know,” he said. “They’ve already said they’re concerned about the hires that we’ve made and we’re going to continue to move forward.”

Allen Roskoff — a veteran gay rights activist who in recent months has vocally criticized Adams’ selections — also told reporters he is burying the hatchet while maintaining that the mayor had “made a big mistake” with his administration choices.

“Of course, we were very disappointed and outraged over the appointments — but we decided to move on and work with the mayor, who we believe made a big mistake in making those appointments,” said Roskoff, head of Jim Owles LGBT Democratic Club.

He added, “There’s a lot that we can do together, and we remember the mayor’s history on behalf of the LGBT community, so we’re moving on.”