Adams makes last minute push to get Albany OK for NYCHA overhaul

Mayor Eric Adams is making a last minute push to convince state lawmakers in Albany to support plans to restructure the Big Apple’s scandal-scarred public Housing Authority — changes that officials say are needed to unlock billions in federal funds for needed repairs.

The agency needs an estimated $40 billion to get its apartments back to a state of good repair, as a toxic combination of aging complexes, decades of state and federal funding cuts and rampant city mismanagement have pushed New York’s biggest landlord to the brink.

“Let’s get it over the finished line so we can stop the years of neglect with NYCHA and keep kicking the can down the road,” said Hizzoner during a rally outside of the Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem.

“If you were living in a luxury condominium somewhere, you wouldn’t have these conditions,” he added.

The agency has been operating under a partial federal takeover since 2019 following years of damning news reports that revealed officials left lead-poisoned children in toxic apartments, failed to treat mold and vermin infestations or to complete basic repairs.

Mayor Eric Adams called on state lawmakers in Albany to restructure the New York City Housing Authority at a rally in Harlem on May 23, 2022. James Messerschmidt

Adams called on Albany to end the “years of neglect” at NYCHA buildings. James Messerschmidt

NYCHA’s plan would, essentially, divide the agency into two entities: a city-run agency that provides landlord services and repairs to the estimated half-million New Yorkers who call public housing home; and a city-owned corporation, dubbed a “trust,” that would own the Big Apple’s 300-plus public housing projects and the land underneath them.

The restructuring would allow NYCHA to qualify for federal funding that’s currently reserved for corporations and other landlords, known as Section 8, potentially providing an extra $1,000 a month per unit for badly needed repairs and upgrades, experts say.

NYCHA needs an estimated $40 billion for repairs. James Messerschmidt

That’s because Congress has for decades allocated far more funding on a per-unit basis to provide vouchers for privately-run housing than it does for public housing.

The legislation, carried by state Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan) and Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz (D-Brooklyn), would allow NYCHA to initially place 25,000 apartments in the new public trust.

NYCHA’s restructuring needs the approval of state lawmakers in Albany, who are currently scheduled to wrap up their annual session June 2.

Despite the urgency, Adams’ rally Monday was his first to boost NYCHA’s long-proposed overhaul since he took office in January.

The timing raised new questions about City Hall’s dysfunctional Albany operation and larger lobbying strategy, which Adams batted away during the Harlem press conference.

“I got wins. I know Albany,” he retorted. “The last week is when stuff gets done up there.”

Sources told The Post that Adams has brought up the NYCHA overhaul during recent calls with state lawmakers and while on his trip to Albany last week.

The trust is similar to another conversion program that then-Mayor Bill de Blasio opted into in 2018 after years of delays, in which NYCHA formed public-private partnerships with developers to manage complexes as another way to access Section 8 funding.

NYCHA’s plan would divide the agency into a city-run agency and a “trust.” Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The restructuring would allow NYCHA to qualify for Section 8 federal funding. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

At the time, officials hoped those conversions would finance $13 billion in repairs over 10 years — enough to fix about 62,000 units, one-third of NYCHA. So far, officials have converted about 15,000 units.

They also hoped to raise another $3 billion by selling unused development authorities — known as air rights — to private developers and allowing new market-rate housing to be built on empty or underutilized land owned by NYCHA, like parking lots and playgrounds.

However, City Hall’s first major attempt at an infill project at the Chelsea Houses on Manhattan’s West Side ran into significant tenant opposition and was eventually aborted.

Even if NYCHA’s projections come true, the agency would still need at least another $16 billion for its repairs, a gap that officials hope the trust can close.