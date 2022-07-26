Adams joins GOP call for Albany session to tackle NYC crime

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday joined GOP lawmakers’ calls for an emergency session of the state legislature to deal with New York’s spiraling crime crisis.

“I hope that just as we had a special call to return to Albany to deal with the [US Supreme Court] ruling on right to carry [handguns], I believe that Albany should consider coming and revisiting some of the violence we’re seeing of repeated offenders,” Adams said at a City Hall news conference.

“We need to be clear on that. We’re not talking about someone that steals an apple. We’re talking about someone that has repeatedly used violence in our city: robberies, grand larcenies, burglaries, shootings, carrying a gun,” Adams said.

“This group of people are repeated offenders in our community, and they’re hurting our public safety. “

Hizzoner’s comments came after a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were among nine people wounded by gunfire in a series of shootings across the city late Monday.

Mayor Eric Adams talked with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell about targeting “ghost gun” distributors. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mayor Eric Adams demands Albany legislators address surging crime in the Big Apple. Robert Miller

Mayor Adams talks with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a news conference in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

They also followed a demand last week by the legislature’s Republican minority leaders for a special session to repeal the state’s controversial bail-reform law after the attack on GOP gubernatorial candidate and outgoing US Rep Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) during a campaign event near Rochester.

Alleged assailant David Jakubonis, 43, was automatically released without bail after his arrest on attempted second-degree assault but was later locked up when the feds charged him with attacking a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.

Critics blame New York’s bail laws for allowing repeat offenders to commit more crimes. Christopher Sadowski

NYPD officers investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on West 124th Street in Manhattan on July 23, 2022. Christopher Sadowski

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell stops by a triple shooting on Rutland Road and East 98th St. in Brooklyn on July 20, 2022. Gabriella Bass

Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul convened a special session of the Legislature to ban concealed firearms from “sensitive locations,” including Times Square and mass transit, and to require applicants for pistol permits to divulge information about their social-media accounts.

Hochul’s office did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Adams also repeated his calls for district attorneys and judges to speed up prosecutions and sentencings to get criminals “off the street.

Footage shows a man being struck by a car and then being robbed twice in the Bronx on July 23, 2022. NYPD

Footage shows a 40-year-old man sexually assaulting a 61-year-old woman at the Brooklyn Bridge City Hall subway station on July 22, 2022. DCPI

Footage shows a 16-year-old boy grappling with NYPD officers after allegedly jumping a turnstile at the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station in East Harlem. DCPI

“While we’re waiting for changes in these laws, which is going to be an uphill battle, there are things we can do right now,” he said.