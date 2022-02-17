Adams enlisting nurses, social workers to ease homelessness

Mayor Eric Adams’ first effort to clean up the city’s increasingly dangerous subway system will involve squads of school nurses and outreach workers joined by cops to convince homeless people and the mentally ill to accept help, The Post has learned.

Adams is scheduled to announce the initiative Friday morning at Manhattan’s busy Fulton Transit Center near City Hall.

A Feb. 8 email obtained by The Post shows that the city and the MTA began recruiting Department of Health nurses who work in the city’s public schools to volunteer for the program and undergo training.

The DOH email also sought volunteers who are licensed psychologists and social workers.

The training sessions were set to begin last week and the teams were scheduled to begin their work — which could continue for three months or more — on Monday, Feb. 21, according to the email.

It’s unclear how many nurses signed up but one who got the email was skeptical, saying, “To activate us for this is ridiculous.”

“We’re short of school nurses to begin with. Nurses are completely overburdened in the schools,” said the source, who rejected the offer.

Still, Adams’ plan comes at a time when the public has demanded action, especially in the wake of the fatal subway shoving of Michelle Go.

The 40-year-old was pushed beneath the wheels of an R train in the Times Square station around 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, allegedly by a homeless man with a history of mental illness.

Hizzoner outraged New Yorkers by insisting the following day that they were safe underground, adding, “What we must do is remove the perception of fear.” He then walked back those controversial comments, admitting that even he didn’t feel safe “when I take the train.”

Adams’ plan also resembles a pilot program launched in early 2019 by former Mayor Bill de Blasio before being canceled due to the $1 billion cut to the NYPD budget demanded by anti-cop activists the following year.

Former City Councilman Stephen Levin, who chaired the General Welfare Committee that deals with homelessness, welcomed Adams’ program but said it “has to be resourced and well-thought-out.”

“It can’t just be that we’re going to do this for three months or six months,” he said.

“It’s not a one-night thing for somebody who’s been living on the street for 10 to 15 years. There has to be a plan for the medium to the long term for how you get somebody into a stable environment.”

A law-enforcement source didn’t hold out high hopes for success.

“I don’t have any reason to believe that it will be any more successful than any other homelessness effort,” the source said. “There’s people on the subways because they’re afraid to stay in the shelter system.”

City Hall declined comment.