Adams can’t let Hochul slide on bail reform

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani accused Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday of going too soft on Gov. Kathy Hochul by refusing to publicly admonish her failure to roll back bail reform.

“Why would the mayor campaign for the governor who is destroying his city?” fumed Giuliani during a Manhattan press conference, while touting fellow Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin’s gubernatorial campaign to defeat Hochul.

“[Mayor Adams] been trying to get her to do bail reform for a year; she hasn’t done it, and she’s dug her heels in [it] more.”

NYC Mayor Adams was joined by former President Bill Clinton and other Democrats during a rally for Hochul’s campaign in Brooklyn.

Adams later Saturday was joined by former President Bill Clinton and other Democratic pols during a rally for Hochul’s campaign in Brooklyn.

Adams — who’s publicly pushed for rolling back bail reform — has recently dodged questions on the subject as the state’s closely watched neck-and-neck race for governor enters its final days.

Giuliani said Hochul has made some minor tweaks to controversial criminal justice reform laws but needs to do more — such as making it easier for judges to lock up dangerous defendants. He said Adams must stop being silent.

“If you care about the people of this city, you want her gone, and you want a mayor who’s going to change bail,” said Giuliani, sounding like it was the early 1990s again and he was running for office. “You want a mayor who’s going to support the police. You want a mayor like I was, who saves lives and reduces crime.”

Zeldin, an outgoing Republican House member from Long Island, has vowed that, if elected, he’ll immediately declare a crime emergency and suspend the 2019 bail reform law.

Adams spokesman Fabien Levy fired back saying, “the last person anyone should be listening to about criminal justice reform” is Giuliani, since he caused a Staten Island grocery store worker to spend a day in jail in July over a “pat on the back.”

“Gov. Hochul has been a true partner to Mayor Adams, and the two have worked side-by-side to make New York City safer every day,” he said.