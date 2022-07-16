Acne Studios ads bare all in new handbag campaign

New Yorkers are not cracking up over these cheeky new ads.

Swedish clothing brand Acne Studios’ new campaign for its Musubi handbags — which cost up to $1,600 — have even prompted some to commit vandalism to cover up the “repulsive” bums.

In ads plastered throughout the city, the purses are displayed on the bare behinds of two models who are seen bent over at the waist.

The campaign — which features male dancers as the models and was shot by New York City photographer Talia Chetrit — also shows two men embracing with one holding a handbag to cover the other’s exposed derriere. Another model displays full frontal nudity, his knees bent and legs spread, with the purse shielding his privates.

The ads have residents debating whether they are artsy or awful.

Some have spoken with spray paint, defacing one in the East Village with the words “These ads are disgusting.” Others have taken to social media to express their outrage with users of the Next Door app calling them “repulsive” and “gross.”

Acne Studios showcases their $1,600 Musubi handbags with two models handing their butts. J.C. Rice

Acne Studios’s revealing ads are posed near the Nord Anglia International private school. Helayne Seidman

But one commenter noted, “In our neighborhood my kid has seen people shoot up & smelly men on the street wanking off — this poster is just standard objectification — I can at least explain that.”

Some took particular offense that the ads were plastered on a construction fence near the Nord Anglia private school, which serves ages 2 to 14 and is on East Second Street near Second Avenue.

“I find that extremely inappropriate to be put next to a school. Children don’t need to be seeing this when walking into somewhere they are supposed to be learning,” Nicole Karlin, 23, who was walking by the school Friday.

Users online called the bare butt ads “repulsive” and “gross.” J.C. Rice

Two ads on East 2nd Street and Second Avenue in the East Village have been vandalized. Helayne Seidman

Another area resident said “I have passed by this multiple times and it’s frustrating because that’s not something people need to be looking at when walking by. Just put a poster up about your bags or whatever you are trying to do. It doesn’t need to be a whole thing.”

Reps for Acne Studios did not respond to requests for comment about the ads.

One East Village resident, a 30-year-old social worker, who only gave her name as Michelle, said she was behind the effort.

“I love it, honestly. It’s something unique,” she said. “I’m sure there’s things to say about it, but I think it’s honestly smart to grab attention like this. Whoever took the photos knew what they were doing.”