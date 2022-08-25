Accused thief out with no bail arrested for attempted rape of 15-year-old NYC girl

A creep set loose without bail after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office downgraded his robbery charges was arrested again months later for trying to rape a 15-year-old girl in a horrifying attack in The Bronx, sources said Thursday.

Anthony Ibanez, 32, allegedly shoved the girl to the ground at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in Parkchester, sexually assaulted her and then chillingly threatened, “I’m going to take you to a quiet place and f—k you,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Sources said a good Samaritan stepped in and stopped the attack, and Ibanez — who was roughed up by the unidentified hero — allegedly later went to the 43rd Precinct claiming to be the victim of an assault.

But cops recognized him from a description given by the teen and arrested him on charges of attempted rape, according to the sources.

Anthony Ibanez’s bail was set at $150,000 on charges of attempted rape and sexual abuse.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reduced the perp’s charges giving him a chance to be out on the streets again. Steven Hirsch

At the time of the horrifying attack, Ibanez was out on no bail in a case from three months prior where he allegedly robbed a Hell’s Kitchen deli with a Taser-wielding accomplice.

He was busted May 25 after he and the partner-in-crime allegedly stole a tip jar and other items from the Plaza Gourmet Deli on Ninth Avenue near West 43rd Street, according to the criminal complaint in that case.

Jason Clark, 22, allegedly fired the stun gun when someone tried to stop Ibanez from running out of the store with the items, the court document states.

Cops charged Ibanez with robbery in the first degree with use of a dangerous instrument, an offense that would have been bail eligible under New York state’s criminal justice reforms.

The creep stole goods from Plaza Gourmet Deli on Ninth Avenue near West 43rd Street. James Keivom

The criminal and his accomplice had a weapon on them. James Keivom

But prosecutors with DA Alvin Bragg’s office downgraded those charges to non-bail eligible raps of petty larceny, second degree menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

The alleged thief was released on his own recognizance by a Manhattan judge one day after his arrest with a temporary order of protection issued against him, sources said. He had one prior marijuana arrest from a decade ago, but no other previous record in the state, according to sources.

“We make charging decisions based on the facts and circumstances of each case in accordance with the law,” Doug Cohen, a DA’s Office spokesman, said in a statement. “As detailed in court records, Mr. Ibanez was not in possession of a weapon and was found to have allegedly stolen approximately $7.”

Ibanez was arrested again on July 15 after he allegedly made off with about $50 worth of items from a 7-Eleven in Lower Manhattan, according to sources.

He allegedly had a hammer and a knife in his possession when he was busted — and police at the 1st Precinct let him go with a desk appearance ticket on petty larceny charges, the sources said.

But he never showed up to his scheduled court date, and while a warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 4, according to sources, he remained free to allegedly assault the teen girl early Wednesday.

Ibanez is accused of stalking the girl outside her Westchester Avenue apartment building as she used her phone to try to track down her AirPods, sources said.

After pushing her to the ground, the creep allegedly sexually abused the teen and then covered her mouth with his hand as he made his disturbing threat, court records said.

His bail was set at $150,000 by a Bronx judge at his arraignment on charges of attempted rape and sexual abuse Thursday morning.

There was no answer at a number listed for Ibanez’s attorney with the Legal Aid Society.

He’s due back in Bronx court Monday, while his next appearance in the Manhattan case is set for Friday.