Accused teen subway killer Keyondre Russell speaks out

The 18-year-old accused in the shooting death of a 15-year-old on the A train in Queens last month whined to The Post in an exclusive jailhouse interview that he’s “not the murderer” in the caught-on-video slaying.

Keyondre Russell of Far Rockaway was arrested for murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Oct. 15, a day after a clash between two groups of teens on a train ended when gunshots fatally struck Jayjon Burnett.

A grand jury failed to indict Russell on murder charges last month. Instead, he was indicted for weapons possession, tampering with evidence and menacing.

On Thursday, Judge Bruna DiBiase set bail at $750,000 in cash or a $2 million bond. “The court doesn’t take it lightly that a young man’s life was lost in the incident,” DiBiase said.

During his Oct. 30 video interview with The Post, Russell insisted, “I didn’t commit no crime, and I don’t belong here.”

Jayjon Burnett was killed on Oct. 14. gofundme

Russell claimed he’s no gangbanger, despite a prosecutor calling the shooting a “gang-related incident,” and said he didn’t bring or fire the weapon that killed Burnett.

“I didn’t have no gun on me and I’m not the murderer,” said Russell, who maintained a defensive tone throughout the 45-minute interview.

Russell said that he didn’t recognize Burnett or anybody else on the train during the mayhem. He was with his girlfriend of three months, whom he had “picked up” from her high school before the two boarded the southbound subway.

He maintained that Burnett instigated the argument with him – although he can’t remember what Burnett said, and doesn’t know who Burnett thought he was.

“He came to me and my girl … And he was talking to me thinking I was somebody and I was like ‘I don’t know what you talking about,’” Russell said.

Video footage of the incident reveals a boy saying to a girl in a two-pieced red tracksuit, “I know who used to be your boyfriend. All that. All that. My girlfriend right here.”

The video goes on to show teens tussling. After the gunshot goes off, the footage jumbles.

The fatal gun episode started after 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett got into a fight with accused shooter Keyondre Russell.

The bullet passed through Russell’s right thigh before fatally striking Burnett.

However, “I didn’t feel [the gunshot] at the moment,” Russell claimed, nor as he and his girlfriend fled the Far Rockaway station and took “a far walk.”

Russell claims he finally noticed his wound when they reached his girlfriend’s home, where he applied a pad to stop the bleeding before “calling an Uber home” — instead of going to a hospital.

Russell also changed his clothes at his girlfriend’s house, Russell’s sister told The Post.

Russell’s mother, Keturah Miller, said her family has received threats from people she said were tied to Burnett since the murder.

“When everybody started saying all of this malicious stuff, threatening my family and everything, saying my son is a killer, a monster, a murderer — I know in my heart, that he’s not that, and I know he did not do that,” Miller said.