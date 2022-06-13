Accused subway slasher Donny Ubiera held without bail, ordered to undergo psych eval

A career criminal who allegedly went on a subway slashing spree was ordered to be held without bail on Monday and will undergo a psychological evaluation.

Donny Ubiera, 32, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court for allegedly slashing two straphangers over the weekend and striking a bakery worker with a slab of wood, according to prosecutors.

“Your honor, this defendant stands before you with 20 arrests, three felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions,” Queens Assistant District Attorney Ryan Nicolosi told Judge Diego Freire during the proceedings.

“Three failures to appear on a parole revocation,” Nicolosi continued.

“The defendant recently served six months in January of 2022 for menacing, 30 days for assault back in March. The people are asking for remand.”

Judge Freire agreed and ordered a psychiatric evaluation at the request of Ubiera’s lawyer, who told the judge her client “is lacking the ability to assist me in a defense.”

One of his victims is now on a ventilator at the hospital, prosecutors said.

Ubiera’s reign of terror began Wednesday when he slammed the bakery worker “with a wooden board with a nail in it, causing multiple cuts,” Nicolosi said.

Ubiera fled the scene and remained on the loose hours later when he faced off with cops. He was detained for brandishing a knife but let free after one night of “time served.”

On Friday, Uberia allegedly slashed an unsuspecting 62-year-old straphanger in his face and hand slashing in an unprovoked attack around 8:40 a.m. at Queensboro Plaza.

Less than 24 hours later, he approached another straphanger at the 74th Street-Broadway subway station and stabbed the man in the neck before running off, cops said.

He dumped the knife in a nearby garbage and fled again — but the weapon led cops to finally nab him.

“When the police figured out who this individual was they identified his home and located him walking from his home to a local Walgreens,” Nicolosi told the judge.

“It should be noted that when he was apprehended he was actually in the same clothing, that same shirt, that same clothing he was in during the first subway attack,” he said.

He added: “The victim stabbed in the neck is currently on a ventilator.”

The new busts are just the latest on Ubiera’s lengthy rap sheet.

In January, he was accused of threatening a bodega worker with a knife after the employee allegedly nabbed him trying to steal beer.

Ubiera was also charged in December with four different attacks in one day, including an alleged assault on two employees at a Duane Reade in Manhattan, sources said.

He is due back in court on the new charges on July 6.