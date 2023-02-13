Accused sex-abuse doc sued by 4 more men in NYC

A Manhattan urologist who was accused of sexually abusing a high-school intern has been hit with new similar allegations by four male former patients, court papers show.

Three of the latest accusers were sexually abused by Dr. Darius Paduch at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where they were variously shown pornography, fondled, masturbated and penetrated with a vibrator by the doctor in exam rooms under the pretense of “medical treatment,” Monday’s filings claim.

The fourth new victim, whose abuse began at age 14, was both a patient and high-school intern of the 55-year-old doctor, the Manhattan Supreme Court papers allege.

Paduch was previously sued in December for allegedly sexually abusing another then-16-year-old high-school-student intern and patient.

“You’re talking about a physician and hospital institutions whose patients put supreme trust in,” said Mallory Allen, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, to The Post.

The four new suits claim that both NewYork-Presbyterian and Northwell Health, where Paduch still works, were warned of the abuse but failed to investigate the complaints or take appropriate action against the doctor.





Manhattan urologist Dr. Darius Paduch has been sued by four more people who claim he sexually abused them while they were his patients. Twitter / Darius Paduch

A NewYork-Presbyterian worker filed a complaint with the hospital’s human-resources department alleging “inappropriate sexual behavior’’ by Paduch as far back as 2012, the suit says.

But the hospital “failed to take any action to protect patients,” the court papers claim.

Three of the four new plaintiffs say they were abused as adults when they were Paduch’s patients at NewYork-Presbyterian in incidents dating from 2015 through 2019.





Paduch was sued in December for allegedly sexually abusing an intern who was also his patient beginning when the accuser was 16. Twitter / Darius Paduch

One of the trio says he was sexually abused by the doctor “multiple times” and that when the specialist was carrying out the abuse, he “pressed himself against [the patient], and demonstrated evidence of his own sexual arousal to [the patient],” according to the suit.

The fourth new victim, whose abuse began at age 14, says he was assaulted from August 2015 through this past August. During that time, he also interned as a high-school student under Paduch in 2018, the court papers allege.





Paduch previously worked at NewYork-Presbyterian, where the five men claim they were abused by him. Getty Images

All of the men claim in their lawsuits that their experiences with Paduch caused them to suffer physical and “severe emotional and psychological distress.”

Both hospitals were negligent in allowing the abuse to occur and either knew or should have known what was going on, the court papers allege.





The suits claim NewYork-Presbyterian and Northwell Health had been on notice about accusations against Dr. Paduch. Weill Cornell Medicine

The men — whose identities are anonymous — are suing for unspecified damages.

Allen told The Post that since the initial suit was filed in December, she has received calls from nearly a dozen accusers, some of whom are still contemplating whether to bring cases.

“To me, sexual abuse in this context is particularly egregious because you have vulnerable people looking for medical treatment and to be preyed upon in that environment is pretty scary,’’ the lawyer said.

NewYork-Presbyterian and Northwell Health did not immediately return phone messages from The Post seeking comment.

Paduch hung up on The Post on Monday.